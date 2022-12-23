click to enlarge
Left: Francis Chung/Courtesy of E&E News and Politico / Right: Jan 6. Committee / screengrab via Twitter
Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.
Late Thursday night, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released its final report. The committee was investigating an attempted coup at the Capitol on the day that President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was supposed to be certified.
Missouri's own Senator Josh Hawley is closely associated with the events of that day, as he was photographed raising a fist in support of the election-deniers gathered in D.C. and was also filmed running from them after they breached the Capitol. He later sold coffee mugs
printed with one of those two images.
The dissonance between Hawley's support and fear of the same crowd also got a laugh
when it was highlighted by Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-Virginia, during the January 6 hearings.
Despite his connection with that infamous day, Hawley is only mentioned five times in the committee's 845 page report (we thought it would have been more). The report is focused primarily on former president Donald Trump, whom the committee calls the "one man" cause of the riot.
We control F'd the PDF so you don't have to.
The report's references to Hawley begin one day before the riot at the Capitol.
On January 5, then-President Donald Trump's executive assistant emailed Hawley, as well as Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. The email (subject line: "from POTUS") was about "Suitcase Gate," which the email referred to as one the “worst fraud incidents” in Georgia, a state Biden narrowly won.
But, despite the former president going to the trouble of putting the word "gate" after another word, the video that formed the basis of "Suitcase Gate" showed neither electoral fraud nor even an actual suitcase. The report does not say if Hawley replied to the email.
The report's next reference to Hawley has to do with events in the early evening on January 6.
Around 6 p.m., with police well on their way to securing the Capitol, the report says that "President Trump’s inner circle was still trying to delay the counting of electoral votes." As evidence of this, the report cites Trump's pal Rudy Giuliani calling members of Congress trying to get them to raise objections to the vote so that it could be delayed until "tomorrow — ideally until the end of tomorrow.”
One of the people America's Mayor called was Hawley.
The report doesn't say what Giuliani and Hawley spoke about, or if Hawley even answered (he may have been too out of breath from all that running to talk).
When the January 6 Committee asked Giuliani what he was so keen to talk to Hawley and other representatives about, the former Saturday Night Live
host said that those conversations were protected under attorney-client privilege. It was a bold statement given that Giuliani wasn't a lawyer for Hawley or any of the other senators or congressmen in question.
But we can guess at why Giuliani was keen to talk to Hawley based on a voicemail he left for Alabama Senator and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville around the same time.
In the voicemail for Tuberville, Giuliani said: “Sen. Tuberville? Or I should say Coach Tuberville. This is Rudy Giuliani. I’m calling you because I want to discuss with you how they’re trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down."
In terms of the chronology of that day, Hawley's final mention in the report comes in a section titled "A Coup In Search Of A Legal Theory.”
It notes that even after the insurrection, when the business of the day was able to resume, Hawley still objected to certifying the election results from Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Despite Hawley's objections, Biden's election was certified a little before 3:30 a.m. the next day. He's been president for almost two years, and in that time has signed into law among other pieces of legislation the Inflation Reduction Act (which maybe didn't do anything about inflation but did do a lot of good things for prescription drug prices and clean energy) as well as the Respect for Marriage Act (protecting gay and interracial marriage). In that same time Josh Hawley has focused his efforts
on making no nut November a year-long affair.
U.S. Representative Jason Smith, R-Missouri, makes a cameo in the January 6 Committee report. In a footnote, he is referred to as an election denier.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
