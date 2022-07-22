'Josh Hawley Runs' and 'Josh Hawley Crossing' T-Shirts Now Available

We also have a slogan Josh can use (for free!) when he next runs from ---- oh, sorry, when he runs FOR Senate. #raygun https://t.co/RgEgtpxd5n pic.twitter.com/NZa0V5ZJF2— RAYGUN (@RAYGUNshirts) July 22, 2022
Our favorite Midwest t-shirt company is at it again and this time they mean business.
RAYGUN is an Iowa-based t-shirt and custom printing business, but they sure do keep a close eye on Missouri politics. In fact, a search of raygunsite.com turns up ten pages of Missouri merchandise.
The company has a knack for churning out some of the best politically-aware products out there, and most of them have a funny slant to them. (Their “Let’s Go Branson!” design is a personal favorite.)
The day after the violent insurrection last year on January 6, RAYGUN started selling a design that was suddenly in fashion: A t-shirt that read, simply, “JOSH HAWLEY SUCKS.”
Proceeds from purchases of these shirts went directly to the cause of defeating Hawley. In fact, for every purchase made at RAYGUN, an average of 15-30% of profits are shared with organizations that the company supports.
RAYGUN is quick to share new designs that customers want, which is why two new anti-Josh Hawley styles went up overnight after Hawley became an international laughing stock. The world has been laughing at Hawley for nearly a full day now because a video of him running away from the January 6 riot was shown to the public by the January 6 Committee last night.
