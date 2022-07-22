St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

'Josh Hawley Runs' and 'Josh Hawley Crossing' T-Shirts Now Available

Or you can buy the classic "Josh Hawley Sucks" design

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 4:43 pm



Our favorite Midwest t-shirt company is at it again and this time they mean business.

RAYGUN is an Iowa-based t-shirt and custom printing business, but they sure do keep a close eye on Missouri politics. In fact, a search of raygunsite.com turns up ten pages of Missouri merchandise.

The company has a knack for churning out some of the best politically-aware products out there, and most of them have a funny slant to them. (Their “Let’s Go Branson!” design is a personal favorite.)

The day after the violent insurrection last year on January 6, RAYGUN started selling a design that was suddenly in fashion: A t-shirt that read, simply, “JOSH HAWLEY SUCKS.”
Related
You Can Now Buy 'Josh Hawley Sucks' T-Shirts

You Can Now Buy 'Josh Hawley Sucks' T-Shirts


Proceeds from purchases of these shirts went directly to the cause of defeating Hawley. In fact, for every purchase made at RAYGUN, an average of 15-30% of profits are shared with organizations that the company supports.

RAYGUN is quick to share new designs that customers want, which is why two new anti-Josh Hawley styles went up overnight after Hawley became an international laughing stock. The world has been laughing at Hawley for nearly a full day now because a video of him running away from the January 6 riot was shown to the public by the January 6 Committee last night.
Slideshow

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]
30 slides
Alexa, Show Me a lil’ bitch from the Show Me State pic.twitter.com/UABIoFkr7h&mdash; Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) July 22, 2022 Cannot believe this new footage of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol pic.twitter.com/LIWUJvI0xh&mdash; Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 22, 2022 I live 3 miles from where Josh Hawley went to high school and let me tell you right now that is the run of a Missouri Catholic High School Cross Country Bitch&mdash; Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) July 22, 2022 The Hawley video set to “I Ran” by A Flock Of Seagulls pic.twitter.com/WwcdSuyH6q&mdash; Juan Escalante 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@JuanSaaa) July 22, 2022 “Josh Hawley is a bitch. And he ran like a bitch….that guy’s a clown…No honor.” Former police officer with a breathtaking 75 seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLsL4jY1lT&mdash; Stephen Webber (@s_webber) July 22, 2022 Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD&mdash; Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022
Click to View 30 slides
If you want to commemorate this experience and bring joy to any Hawley haters you might come across, you’ll want to buy each of these two new designs.

And while you’re at raygunsite.com, you’ll probably want to grab one of the most romantic greeting cards in the universe, too.

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Trending

VIDEO: Scared Lil' Josh Hawley Ran Away From January 6 Riot

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Scared Lil' Josh Hawley Ran Away From January 6 Riot

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.

St. Louis Band Teacher’s Jeopardy! Run Is No Fiasco

By Olivia Poolos

St. Louis band teacher Emily Fiasco has been trying to be a contestant on Jeopardy! since 2008.

Hazelwood Stomps Attempt to Change Its Discrimination Code

By Monica Obradovic

Vienna Austin asked Hazelwood City Council to make the city's code more inclusive for LGBTQ residents. The city said no.

Also in News

St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot as Hell All Weekend

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Weather Is Going To Be Hot as Hell All Weekend

Psychedelics Could Improve Mental Health, Says Missouri Advocate

By Elaine Brewer

Researchers at Washington University map participants' brain activity after they take doses of psilocybin.

South St. Louis Neighborhood Proposes To Tax Itself

By Benjamin Simon

Holly Hills is a neighborhood in South St. Louis, where some residents are calling for a special business district to generate additional money for the community.

Felony Murder Charge Dropped in Killing of David Dorn

By Ryan Krull

Mark Jackson, 24, saw his charges greatly reduced in connection to the death of retired police officer David Dorn after he testified for the prosecution.
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us