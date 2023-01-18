Josh Hawley Talks Porn — A Lot — in New Ad

Lucas Kunce's newest ad is a supercut of Hawley saying porn

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 12:59 pm


In a new ad, Missouri candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce is attacking incumbent Josh Hawley using Hawley's own words against him.

One word in particular: "porn."

Kunce's new ad is basically just a supercut of Hawley saying the word "porn" or "pornography" over and over again.

In most Senate races, it would be difficult to find such abundant audio of a sitting Senator talking about triple x-rated content.

But Hawley has been on a crusade against liberal culture that he says tells men to aspire to be nothing more than consumers of porn.

"Rebel against liberal culture: Quit porn," he tweeted in December, which was hardly his only statement on the topic.

"It's gross. It's weird," Kunce said in an interview with the RFT earlier this month about Hawley's directives to men on how to be men. "Missourians don't need a creep who's trying to control every aspect of their lives representing them in the U.S. Senate."

Kunce's new ad opens with a clip of Hawley from an Axios on HBO segment in which the skeptical interviewer asks, "What the liberals are doing is going to push me to watch Pornhub more?"

From there, the ad is mash-up of Hawley saying the word porn over and over again amidst screen grabs of the unusual headlines he's generated talking about the issue.

Kunce's ad seems to signal that the former Marine is taking a page from the playbook Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman ran against his opponent last November, Mehmet Oz.

During the course of that campaign, Fetterman dunked on and trolled Oz on social media without mercy, a tactic that Oz never figured out how to effectively counter.

Oz, who prior to running for Senate was a TV doctor, also frequently seemed out of touch with every day people and had a tenuous claim to residency in the sate where he was running.

Only two out of three of those things also apply to Hawley.

