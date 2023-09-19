Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Judge Orders Post-Dispatch Not to Publish Info About Accused Cop Killer

In a rare case of prior restraint, Judge Elizabeth Hogan says the daily may not report on a key report until after Thomas Kinworthy’s trial

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 10:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
This morning a judge barred the Post-Dispatch from publishing information from a report accidentally made public.
Courtesy Kara Wilson
This morning a judge barred the Post-Dispatch from publishing information from a report that had been accidentally made public.

A St. Louis judge Friday issued a ruling barring the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from publishing any information from a mental health evaluation of an accused cop killer until his trial has concluded. 

The controversy around the mental health report has been before Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Hogan for four months now — and stands as a rare case of prior restraint barring the daily newspaper from publishing. 

In May, a mental health evaluation of Thomas Kinworthy compiled by prosecutors was accidentally made public. The evaluation had been conducted on Kinworthy as part of a potential defense of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Kinworthy is accused of killing St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon in the Tower Grove South neighborhood in August 2020.

Kinworthy's mental health evaluation was only briefly publicly available, but in that time Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull spotted it, then called the Missouri public defender's office inquiring about it. 

The public defender's office responded by getting a temporary restraining order against the newspaper, preventing it from publishing the report or any information based upon it. 

In a hearing last month, the report was described as "very long and very detailed." Public defender Brian Horneyer called its details “salacious,” saying that if the public became aware of them it would taint the pool of potential jurors. 

At that hearing, the Post-Dispatch's attorney, Joseph Martineau, pointed out that it's not uncommon for there to be cases with significant media attention in which courts still manage to seat impartial juries. He cited the forthcoming trial of former President Donald Trump as well as the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November, as two prominent examples. 

However, Judge Hogan's six-page ruling this morning sided with the public defender's office. It barred the paper from publishing the report or anything based on it until "the presentation of evidence" in Kinworthy's trial has concluded. Hogan cited what she called the necessity of protecting "interests of the highest order," including the confidentiality of mental health records and Kinworthy's right to a fair trial.

Martineau tells the RFT this morning that he is still consulting with the paper about next steps. 

Speaking about the case on St. Louis Public Radio last month, prominent local attorney Javad Khazaeli pushed back on the argument that the mental health evaluation, now that it’s been released, needs to remain out of sight. 

"Once it's out, it's out," Khazaeli said of the report. 

Khazaeli did suggest one way forward for the paper. 

"They could just publish it and see what happens," he said. "We have seen repeatedly, judges order reporters to give up sources and virtually across the board the reporters say, ‘My commitment is not to the criminal justice system but to the first amendment.’ That is another option."

Editor's note:  A previous version of this story referred erroneously to the date of Judge Hogan's ruling. It was Friday, September 15. We regret the error.

Related
Thomas Kinworthy, suspected of killing a St. Louis police officer, was held on Florida arrest warrant.

'Salacious' Report at Center of Post-Dispatch Court Battle: A judge has barred the daily from publishing details of an accused cop killer’s mental health evaluation

Related
The Post-Dispatch's offices downtown off North Tenth Street.

Judge Blocks Post-Dispatch Story about Accused Murderer: In a rare move, the newspaper is barred from publishing information about a man accused of killing a police officer in 2020


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Starbucks Barista Pumps Whipped Cream Into Their Diaper

By Monica Obradovic

starbucks barista shoving whipped cream down diaper

St. Louis Drivers Ruin Moonlight Ramble for Everyone

By Monica Obradovic

The Moonlight Ramble has been held in St. Louis for 59 years.

Dred Scott Monument Will Be Unveiled in St. Louis in September

By Sarah Fenske

A sneak peak at the new monument to Dred Scott at Calvary Cemetery.

Clayton Lawyer Allegedly Attacks Estranged Wife's Companion

By Ryan Krull

Clayton Lawyer Allegedly Attacks Estranged Wife's Companion

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us