Kim Gardner and Andrew Bailey Get Their First Date in Court

Judge Torbitzky will weigh several motions on April 18 in the AG's effort to oust St. Louis’ Circuit Attorney

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at a February 2023 press conference.
RYAN KRULL
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at a February 2023 press conference.

A date has been set for the first hearing in Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's efforts to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Judge John Torbitzky has scheduled both sides to appear in court in St. Louis on April 18 for a hearing during which all pending motions in Bailey’s quo warranto proceeding will be heard.

Quite a few motions are currently pending in the matter. On March 14, Gardner filed a motion to dismiss Bailey's petition to remove her from office. Her attorneys have also filed motions to put a pause on having to turn over any materials to Bailey, as well as motions asking the judge to block the subpoenas of several CAO staffers, including Assistant Circuit Attorney Natalia Ogurkiewicz and former chief trial assistant Marvin Teer. Teer left Gardner's office earlier this month.

In court filings, Gardner argues that the information Bailey is seeking from her staff is "unreasonable, oppressive, overly broad, unduly burdensome."

For his part, Bailey's office has accused Teer and the CAO's chief warrant officer Chris Hinckley of failing "to comply with their respective subpoena…and are in contempt.”

Torbitsky also included in his scheduling order a list of topics he has asked attorneys from both sides to be prepared to discuss on April 18. Among them are issues related to expert witnesses, discovery and "the date by which this matter can be ready for trial."
Last Tuesday, Bailey filed a 120-page amended petition accusing the embattled circuit attorney's office of a litany of failures, including not prosecuting misdemeanors like domestic assault, not bringing defendants to court, mishandling witnesses and bungling the case against a man who allegedly shot and killed a 7-year-old.

Gardner has ten days to respond to the allegations in the amended petition. From the start she has called Bailey's efforts to remove her politically motivated.

Last night at an event at West Side Missionary Baptist Church in front of supporters, Gardner announced she'll be running for a third term in 2024.

