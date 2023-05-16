Kim Gardner Quits, Leaving Office Two Weeks Early

click to enlarge
RYAN KRULL
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at a February 2023 press conference.
About an hour before a hearing in the quo warranto case to remove her from office, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation, effective immediately.
Gardner had previously announced she'd leave the office on June 1.
Gardner's office said in a statement that she has been working with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to "ensure a comprehensive transition plan is in place to handle cases that prioritizes public safety."
Bell has been spotted at the Circuit Attorney's Office downtown today.
Gardner's statement continued, "Effective immediately, Kimberly M. Gardner will end her service as the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Ms. Gardner has been committed to serving the people of the City of St. Louis and has done all she can to ensure a smooth transition."
The statement said that from now on out all further inquiries regarding cases in the city should be directed to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
In a statement, Bell said he would address the media at 1 p.m. today.
Gardner was scheduled to sit for a deposition in the quo warranto case on Thursday. Yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who brought the case in an attempt to remove Gardner, had revealed that Gardner was doing clinical work
, apparently related to the advanced nursing program she's enrolled in at St. Louis University, on the same day as a key contempt of court hearing earlier this month.
Gardner emailed her resignation to Governor Mike Parson around 11:31 a.m., about two hours before a planned hearing in the attorney general's quo warranto proceeding to remove her from office.
At that 1:30 p.m. hearing, a pause was effectively put on the attorney general's effort to remove Gardner from office. Given Gardner's resignation a few hours earlier, all parties indicated the suit would likely be dismissed, but the judge wanted to "see what happens" before issuing a ruling. The current situation was described by various parties as "unprecedented" and "fluid." A hearing has been scheduled for next Tuesday.
In lieu of Bell speaking to the media, Bell's spokesman Chris King met with reporters outside the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office downtown just prior to that 1:30 p.m. hearing.
In the email sent by Gardner's office an hour earlier, she effectively put Bell in charge of the office during the transition, but it was unclear if she has the authority to do that.
King said that Gardner did have the authority to do so because she appointed Bell to the position before she left office.
"She had the authority when she was circuit attorney, but her unexpected resignation has put us in sort of a gray area," King told reporters.
King indicated that Bell was, like everyone else, taken by surprise by the resignation.
Bell's office and Gardner’s had been actively working on the transition when Gardner said she'd be leaving the job immediately.
“We did not expect her to resign today,” King said.
Asked if it was fair to say no one was in charge of the office right now, King said, "I wouldn't say that."
A reporter asked King who was in charge.
"It's not our office," King replied. "We're here to help as a transition team. If a judge says we can start charging cases we'll start charging cases."
When asked about any effect on staffing levels in the county prosecuting office, King said, "We're fine."
There have been "lots of meetings" between Bell's staff and Gardner's. Two prosecutors from the county have been trained on the policies and procedures of Gardner's office, King said. "We really want to get an open warrant office in the city of St. Louis."
Editor's note: This is a developing story. We updated it about an hour after publishing and we will continue to update when we learn more.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter