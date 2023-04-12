CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Kim Gardner Says Her Staff’s Errors Shouldn't Warrant Her Removal

Only “intentional corrupt acts by Gardner herself” meet the standard for removal, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney argues

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

In a motion filed yesterday evening, embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is asking a judge to dismiss the removal process against her by saying Gardner's personal conduct should be judged separately from any potential blunders by staff attorneys who prosecute cases in her office.

The 40-page motion says that Gardner is proud of her hardworking staff and what they do for the city, but also repeatedly emphasizes that if there is any truth to the failures Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is alleging — and Gardner contends there is none — those failures are the fault of Gardner’s subordinates.

Gardner argues that the bar for removal for office via the quo warranto process is very high and can only be met if Bailey shows “intentional corrupt acts by Gardner herself.”

The motion continues, “To state a claim for Ms. Gardner’s ouster, [Bailey] must show she, herself, personally committed the requisite intentional misconduct, not her subordinates.”

Gardner’s filing yesterday is a rebuttal to the amended petition Bailey filed March 21, which listed numerous cases that he says show that Gardner’s office failed to do its job and warrant her removal.

Bailey’s amended petition cites the case of an individual identified as E.P., who in February 2021 was charged with shooting someone seven times. According to Bailey's petition, an assistant circuit attorney contacted the victim and allegedly told her not to appear at E.P.'s trial.

Bailey alleged that the assistant circuit attorney then told E.P.'s lawyer that the victim wasn't cooperating as a witness. The court subsequently dismissed the case.

Gardner’s latest filing doesn’t get into whether that actually happened. However, Gardner says, if it did, “An assistant circuit attorney — not Ms. Gardner — told the victim not to appear for a hearing and then told the defense the victim was not cooperating…. No conduct by Ms. Gardner is alleged at all.”

“If the Attorney General believes an assistant circuit attorney has…forfeited his or her office, the remedy is not to seek Ms. Gardner’s ouster, but to seek that person’s ouster,” the motion says.

Bailey’s amended petition also blasted Gardner’s office for filing last minute nolle prosequi motions, which dismiss charges with the option for prosecutors to later refile them, buying time to prosecute the case but also leaving defendants in limbo.

Gardner’s latest motion to dismiss counters those allegations in a similar manner, saying, “Bailey alleges Ms. Gardner enters nolle prosequi shortly before trials are to begin, up to 30 percent of the time…But he only alleges four examples of this, again none of which involve Ms. Gardner at all.”

Gardner takes a similar tack regarding Bailey’s allegations that Gardner’s office did a poor job communicating with crime victims and their families. The motion to dismiss claims that Bailey cites no evidence that Gardner herself was aware of any of these failures to communicate.

Gardner also accuses Bailey of cherry-picking a few dozen cases out of the thousands her office prosecutes. Her filing adds, ““The Attorney General’s allegations for ouster are not law. They are politics.”

In yesterday's filing Gardner also reiterates her claims that Bailey is engaged in a "gross power grab, an affront to the liberties of all Missourians and the democratic process."

The two sides will meet in court for the first time in court April 18 in St. Louis.

