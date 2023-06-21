Kim Gardner Shows Up for Jury Duty

A little more than a month after she left her job as St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner was back in the courthouse downtown yesterday.
The former prosecutor was called for jury duty, a courthouse source tells the RFT.
Like the 343 other St. Louisans who received summons for jury duty this week, Gardner reported for duty at the Civil Courts Building on Tuesday, after Monday's Juneteenth holiday left the courts closed. Assuming her experience was typical, she would have waited in the jury assembly room to be called for jury selection.
However, all the trials scheduled to begin yesterday were resolved or continued, so no jury was empaneled, meaning that Gardner did her civic duty without having to come back the following day.
Gardner served as the city's Circuit Attorney from January 2017 until last May. She resigned while facing an effort by the state attorney general to remove her, as well as growing anger from city residents after a teenager out on bond maimed Janae Edmondson, a 17-year-old who was visiting from out of town for a volleyball tournament.
Two days before Gardner's resignation, the RFT reported that she was also enrolled in an advanced nursing program at St. Louis University.
Gardner, like all the other potential jurors who did their part, will be getting $12 from the city for her time as a potential juror this week.
