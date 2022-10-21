Ladue Starbucks Staffers Go on Strike After Union Organizer's Firing

Workers at a Ladue Starbucks, located at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Avenue, went on strike this morning after an employee was fired.

Starbucks just fired St. Louis organizer @bradleyrohlf!!! Bradley's store, the Lindbergh & Clayton location in Ladue, has WALKED OUT in protest of this obvious act of union-busting by management just days after canceling their first bargaining session!! https://t.co/gyHBofSWma