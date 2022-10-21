Ladue Starbucks Staffers Go on Strike After Union Organizer's Firing

Bradley Rohlf says he was fired for his role in the store's unionization efforts

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge People hold up signs in front of a brick building that reads "Starbucks Coffee."
VIA BRADLEY ROHLF
Workers at a Ladue Starbucks, located at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Avenue, went on strike this morning after an employee was fired.

After an employee was fired on Friday morning, Ladue Starbucks employees have gone on strike, forcing the store to close.

Bradley Rohlf, a shift supervisor, says he was fired for his role as a union organizer and for wearing union-related T-shirts.

“They're just trying to dig up any kind of details they can to find a reason that they can justify firing me,” he says. “They want to target me specifically because I'm one of the most vocal organizers in the store, and I'm a shift supervisor.”

This morning Rohlf showed up at 6:15 a.m. for his regular shift. Shortly after, he was called into a meeting with his store manager and another local-area store manager, who informed Rohlf that he was fired.

In its official termination note provided to the RFT, Starbucks issued three reasons for firing Rohlf, including two no-shows in June, COVID-19 protocol violations and dress-code violations.

“It's the same way — if a police officer follows anyone driving for long enough, they're going to find some reason to pull him over,” Rohlf says.

Starbucks has not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 7 a.m., after Rohlf lost his job, almost all of the workers walked out, and the store closed due to a lack of staffing. The unionized staff plans to continue striking throughout the weekend.

“Show Starbucks that you can't mess with us,” Rohlf says. “If you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us. That’s what a union is.”
Rohlf believes he was fired for his unionization efforts, despite what the termination note cites. He says the attendance violations are months old. The COVID-19 protocol violations, he adds, are weeks-old and are minor errors stemming from a failure to perfectly fill out and oversee the worker check-in forms.

Rohlf says the so-called dress code violations result from his union-related attire. He claims this is illegal after the National Labor Relations Board ruled that employers cannot ban staffers from wearing union attire in September.

The week after their previous strike in September, management met with Rohlf and three other staff members. They told the workers to stop wearing union-related T-shirts. He says management called the T-shirts “graphic” and argued they were in violation of Starbucks’ dress code policy.

“Almost everyone in the store had been wearing those shirts every once in a while on a semi-regular basis,” Rohlf says. “Some of us wear it more than others. But they only discipline four of the most vocal union organizers in the store, including myself.”

Rohlf continued to occasionally wear the shirt until he was fired on Friday morning.

In June, the Ladue Starbucks, located at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Avenue, became the first of five Starbucks in the St. Louis area to unionize. Staff at nearly 251 Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the last year.

But in late September, workers at the Ladue Starbucks held a one-day strike, claiming the company had cut the hours of employees, leading to understaffing, longer wait times and worker burnout. They believe it was retaliation for their unionization efforts.

“A year ago, we weren't having these problems because we were properly staffed and, of course, there wasn't any talk about union stuff a year ago,” Rohlf told the RFT after their first strike in September. “But it's clear that the company has been intentionally understaffing our store to once again try to push out employees.”

Workers across the country have accused Starbucks of firing workers for their unionization efforts. In January 2022, seven members at a unionizing Memphis Starbucks were fired. A federal judge later reinstated the workers.

Rohlf says he doesn’t want to stop working at Starbucks. He plans to file an unfair labor practice charge with the hope of being reinstated and receiving back pay.

“We’re fighting for each other's livelihoods,” he says.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Stan Kroenke Loses a Chunk of The Money He Married Into

By Ryan Krull

Stan Kroenke in aviators.

VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

By Ryan Krull

Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.

Chess Player Accused of Cheating in St. Louis Sues for $100 Million

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

RFT Asks: 8 Questions for Cardinals Beat Reporter Katie Woo

By Benjamin Simon

Katie Woo, St. Louis Cardinals beat reporter sits in the press box with a packed stadium crowd behind her.

Also in News

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.

Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say

By Ryan Krull

The Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us