Last Day to Apply for FEMA Flood Relief Support Is Monday

The relief is for damage from the St. Louis-area's record-breaking summer floods

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 12:55 pm

click to enlarge A white car underneath water that has flooded an entire street.
Courtesy Matthew Sisul
A car in the Ellendale neighborhood partially submerged during the July flooding events.

Monday is the final day that St. Louis and St. Charles-area residents who experienced flood-related losses can receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

After storms rocked the St. Louis area in late July, FEMA dedicated nearly $54 million to affected homeowners and renters. This could include renters who had to relocate, people who had to stay in a hotel and homeowners who had basements filled with water.

Those who qualify for relief can apply online through disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

People can also apply in person. There is only one location still open after the University City Recreation Division center closed on Wednesday.

The final recovery center is located at 1313 N. Newstead Ave at Ranken Technical College. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only one application per house is accepted.

There are also two locations for Illinois residents of the Metro East to apply for FEMA aid. The Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center in East St. Louis and the Caseyville Village Hall in Caseyville, Illinois opened on Friday and will stay open for nearly three months, with nearly $2 million to hand out. Illinois was only recently approved for disaster relief, which is why they have a longer deadline to apply for assistance.

