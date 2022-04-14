Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Leaders Argue Over $37 Million in COVID Relief to North St. Louis

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 6:23 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis City Hall. - DOYLE MURPHY
DOYLE MURPHY
St. Louis City Hall.


The St. Louis Board of Aldermen advanced a bill Thursday that will allocate several million dollars of funding to north St. Louis if passed after a final vote next week.

The bill, Board Bill 82, would allow for $37 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds to be used as grants for small businesses, nonprofits and community enhancement projects within 11 commercial corridors in north St. Louis. These corridors all lie within census tracts where at least half of households earn incomes significantly less than those in surrounding areas.

A vote for advancement of the bill followed a long, contentious discussion between aldermen.

Ward 6 representative Christine Ingrassia said she supported the investment into north St. Louis, but was “concerned about the process” by which the bill was amended, citing a lack of open and public negotiation.

Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1, quickly rebutted.

“No change of major money or anything like that happened,” Tyus said, adding that the Board of Estimate and Apportionment was very involved. “I don’t believe it was done behind closed doors. It was just a process thing.”

Ward 3 representative Brandon Bosley criticized questions people have asked about investments for St. Louis’ north side. He passionately spoke for over 15 minutes on the decades of disinvestment in north St. Louis and the struggles Black residents have had in St. Louis’ history to get things done under primarily white governance.

“We’ve been tearing down everything for all these years and ain’t nobody said nothing about what we’re tearing down… But when we want to build, there’s a question?” Bosley asks.

Bosley later added, “Ya’ll been telling us one more [year] for 400 years. Ya’ll been telling us one more meeting, one more analytical data session, one more meeting to get the community’s input. Every time the community tell ya’ll what we want, you don’t implement… You are not the representatives of these areas — we are,” Bosley said to aldermen who don’t represent north St. Louis.

The board then advanced the bill with 26 votes in favor. Aldermen will have a final vote on the bill during a meeting Monday at City Hall.

In a statement, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said the board “has worked tirelessly” for north St. Louis residents to get the funding they deserve “in a quick and expedient manner.”

“Our residents deserve the safety, stability and access to opportunities these funds will provide,” Reed said.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

Trending

Numerous Student Deaths Rattle WashU and SLU Campuses

By Monica Obradovic

Two students and a resident physician at Saint Louis University have died in the last two weeks.

The Unhinged TV Show World Wide Magazine Captured St. Louis at Its Wildest

By Devin Thomas O'Shea

Pete Parisi operated from within a nest of audiovisual gear that constituted World Wide Magazine's headquarters.

New Missouri Bill Opens Door for Psychedelics Therapy

By Monica Obradovic

A bill filed by Missouri state representative Tony Lovasco would allow eligible patients to try certain psychedelic substances.

If You Went to Jail in Normandy, the City May Owe You Money

By Ryan Krull

Normandy settled a $1.3 million lawsuit for excessive fining and ticketing.

Also in News

Following More Missouri Prison Violence, Rep. Collins Seeks Reform

By Ryan Krull

Representative Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis) outside a prison in Pacific.

New Missouri Bill Opens Door for Psychedelics Therapy

By Monica Obradovic

A bill filed by Missouri state representative Tony Lovasco would allow eligible patients to try certain psychedelic substances.

Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Just Don't Want Government to Work

By Ray Hartmann

In Jefferson City, lawmakers sit on a huge budget surplus that they refuse to spend on services their constituents need.

Hartmann: Busch Valentine Can't Win Missouri Senate Race With Apology Tour

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for Missouri Senate.
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us