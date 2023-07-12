Left Bank Books Wants You to Celebrate Its Birthday by Sticking It to Amazon

Left Bank Books in the Central West End turned 54 years-old yesterday. And to celebrate, they want to give you a gift.
For the rest of the day, you can download Danny Caine's How to Resist Amazon and Why audiobook for free from the bookstore's website.
It's no secret that the online retail behemoth has been a menace to local bookstores, and local bookstores are increasingly finding ways to stick it to the man.
"The stakes are high right now for indie bookstores, for small businesses, and for communities. It’s time we break the Amazon trance," the store wrote in a recent Facebook post.
As if a free book weren't enough, this Saturday businesses throughout the whole neighborhood are having sidewalk sales and throwing a block party at the CWE Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Left Bank will be selling books and other gift items at birthday discounts and will even be providing cake. (When was the last time Jeff Bezos invited you over for cake?)
For more information on Left Bank's birthday plans and everything else going on at the store, check out their website, left-bank.com
