Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Lewis Reed to Plead Guilty on Friday

The former president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen was indicted on federal bribery charges

By and on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 3:34 pm

click to enlarge Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed speaks with reporters after a federal court hearing.
Monica Obradovic
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed speaks with reporters after a federal court hearing.

A change-of-plea hearing has been set for former St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed for this Friday at 11 a.m.

Reed previously pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges on June 1. An order filed today suggests he will plead guilty.

The latest filings also indicate Reed's attorney will have to demonstrate to Judge Stephen Clark that Reed is fit to remain free on bond pending sentencing.

The latest order states that Reed will "be detained at the conclusion of the hearing" unless he can prove he meets the criteria that allows him to avoid mandatory pre-sentencing detention.

That criteria includes demonstrating he "is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community."

Reed’s decades-long tenure in public office came to an end this summer when he resigned after a federal corruption investigation led to bribery charges against him and two political allies.

Former Ward 21 alderman John Collins-Muhammad and Ward 22 alderman Jeffrey Boyd were also indicted on corruption charges involving a local developer. Both also resigned. Federal prosecutors alleged three aldermen accepted cash bribes and gifts in exchange for political favors.

Boyd and Collins-Muhammad both have hearings this week in which they're expected to plead guilty. Each pled not-guilty at a hearing in June.

Boyd faces a second indictment for an unrelated insurance scheme in which court filings suggest he may plead guilty.

Related
Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall: Three former aldermen caught in a bribery scheme, according to a federal indictment

Tags:

About The Authors

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

By Ryan Krull

Kia's and Hyundai's have seen increased thefts due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Real Estate Brokerages Are Driving Home Buyers Out of North County

By Rosalind Early

In north county, housing prices are rising, which could actually be bad for residents.

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

By Rosalind Early

A toddler gained access to an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot a baby.

Missouri Couple Plead Guilty in Million-Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

By Ryan Krull

Danielle and Leslie Ice were part of a million dollar catalytic converter theft ring.

Also in News

Missouri Boarding Schools Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse

By Clara Bates

St. Louis Attorney Joseph Neill is accused of sexually abusing a client.

‘I’m Not Worth Your Gucci?’ Missouri Preacher Asks in Viral Sermon

By Benjamin Simon

Rev. Carlton Funderburke apologizes after berating his congregation for not getting him a watch.

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

By Matt Ankney

Hawn State Park is under threat from a proposed nearby silica mine.

Missouri Couple Plead Guilty in Million-Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

By Ryan Krull

Danielle and Leslie Ice were part of a million dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us