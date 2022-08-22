Lewis Reed to Plead Guilty on Friday

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed speaks with reporters after a federal court hearing.

A change-of-plea hearing has been set for former St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed for this Friday at 11 a.m.Reed previously pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges on June 1. An order filed today suggests he will plead guilty.The latest filings also indicate Reed's attorney will have to demonstrate to Judge Stephen Clark that Reed is fit to remain free on bond pending sentencing.The latest order states that Reed will "be detained at the conclusion of the hearing" unless he can prove he meets the criteria that allows him to avoid mandatory pre-sentencing detention.That criteria includes demonstrating he "is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community."Reed’s decades-long tenure in public office came to an end this summer when he resigned after a federal corruption investigation led to bribery charges against him and two political allies.Former Ward 21 alderman John Collins-Muhammad and Ward 22 alderman Jeffrey Boyd were also indicted on corruption charges involving a local developer. Both also resigned. Federal prosecutors alleged three aldermen accepted cash bribes and gifts in exchange for political favors.Boyd and Collins-Muhammad both have hearings this week in which they're expected to plead guilty. Each pled not-guilty at a hearing in June.Boyd faces a second indictment for an unrelated insurance scheme in which court filings suggest he may plead guilty.