Libertarian Attorney Sues to Stop Aldermanic Courtesy in St. Louis

Members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen are sworn into office on April 18, 2023. President Megan Green has vowed to crack down on abuses of aldermanic courtesy — but a lawsuit would go much further.

Aldermanic courtesy, already a target of reform by some St. Louis progressives, now has a foe of an entirely different political stripe, who says he wants to do away with it completely.

Libertarian attorney Bevis Schock announced earlier this month that he had signed onto a lawsuit against the city with the intent of having aldermanic influence over tax abatements and zoning variances declared illegal.

Aldermanic courtesy refers to a set of norms — not laws — that have long allowed individual members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to influence development in their wards. For years, developers seeking tax incentives have had to get the support of the alderperson who represents the site.

Likewise, according to the Post-Dispatch, the Board of Adjustment maintains an informal process which requires aldermen to sign off on variances in their wards.

Long a source of controversy, the practice came under intense scrutiny last year after three aldermen were federally indicted for taking bribes in exchange for favors, including procuring tax abatements. (A fourth aldermanic indictment, of now-former alderman Brandon Bosley, dropped on June 12.)

Last session the Board of Aldermen passed legislation seeking to limit the potential for such corruption in the future. Now, proposals for incentives worth more than $1 million must also be accompanied by a fiscal impact analysis, says Yusuf Daneshyar of Aldermanic President Megan Green's office. Aldermen must also now complete a form disclosing conflicts of interest.

“Aldermanic courtesy is changing and doesn’t carry the weight it has in the past,” Daneshyar says.

But no reforms approved by the board thus far have proposed to do what Schock is trying to do — remove the Board of Aldermen from the development process entirely.

Two weeks ago, Schock announced that he'd be providing "financial and other support" to a business owner who is suing the city after failing to get a conditional use permit for his business. Schock's ultimate aim, he says, is to have the entire notion of aldermanic courtesy declared illegal.



"If the alderman runs his or her ward like a feudal kingdom, back in ancient Europe in the medieval time, the whole thing doesn't work. I mean, there's a reason that the Dark Ages were a period of poverty," Schock tells the RFT.



He adds, "[Aldermen] should be removed from the process."

The attorney says the process violates the constitutional principle of separation of powers, because the same government entity — the Board of Aldermen — that created the law is also administering it.





click to enlarge RYAN KRULL The Double AA Market had sought a conditional use permit to operate in the 4700 block of Morgan Ford.

The lawsuit that Schock signed onto had previously been filed in November by the Double AA Market, a business that applied for a conditional use permit to operate a convenience store on the 4700 block of Morgan Ford in the Bevo neighborhood.

The Board of Adjustment denied the application, and the lawsuit claims that was because then-Alderwoman Carol Howard wrote a letter opposing it.

However, Howard, who left office this year after 13 years as an alderwoman, says there was good reason to oppose the application and that, furthermore, the market in question is a good example as to why aldermen should be involved in variances and development incentives.

The Double AA market, Howard says, had been shut down after being declared a problem property. The application for the conditional use permit was part of the business owner's attempt to reopen.

Howard says that most of the people who lived nearby were opposed to the business reopening. She said the property didn't have a dumpster and there was constantly trash in the alley. She also alleges she heard reports of the store selling liquor to minors.

One Google review gives the store kudos for selling single cigarettes, which would be illegal under federal law.

Howard adds that the owner didn't live in the ward, nor did the vast majority of the people who signed a petition in favor of his getting the permit.

"I shouldn't be the only voice, but if that's part of the reason I was elected," Howard says. "Why take the teeth away from the elected officials?"

Asked about Howard’s allegations against the Double AA Market, Schock says, "It's my understanding the guy didn't have a perfect record; very few people do."

Beyond that, one of Schock's stated motivations for signing onto the suit may make a few city residents recoil.

"Doing business in the city is difficult,” Schock says. “One would say, 'Well gee, why is St. Charles booming? Why is wet Wentzville booming?' It's because they leave people alone. You want to open a gas station, open a gas station. Who are we to say? You decide."