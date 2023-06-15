Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

click to enlarge
Date of sighting
Pole in window
: June 14
Location
: Barton Street, between 10th and Menard in Soulard.
What's going on here
: We can't help but suspect this is the Moorlands peeping Tom
of light poles.
What's actually going on here
: The pole crashed through the window because a construction vehicle ran into it, apparently.
What the construction crew had to say
: “There wasn’t a scratch on that pole. It wasn’t in the ground right.”
In other words
: It's the pole's fault.
In this town
: There's a chance that might be the case.
