Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

: June 14: Barton Street, between 10th and Menard in Soulard.: We can't help but suspect this is the Moorlands peeping Tom of light poles.: The pole crashed through the window because a construction vehicle ran into it, apparently.: “There wasn’t a scratch on that pole. It wasn’t in the ground right.”: It's the pole's fault.: There's a chance that might be the case.