Light Pole Crashes Through Soulard Apartment Window

The pole was struck by a vehicle, but was still likely at fault

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 10:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pole in window
Courtesy photo
Pole in window

Date of sighting: June 14

Location: Barton Street, between 10th and Menard in Soulard.

What's going on here: We can't help but suspect this is the Moorlands peeping Tom of light poles.

What's actually going on here: The pole crashed through the window because a construction vehicle ran into it, apparently.

What the construction crew had to say: “There wasn’t a scratch on that pole. It wasn’t in the ground right.”

In other words: It's the pole's fault.

In this town: There's a chance that might be the case.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Charges for St. Louis Man Who Had Triple Murder Dismissed Last Week

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Amerson faces three counts of murder.

Oklahoma City's District Hotel Is the Queer Capital of the Plains

By Chris Andoe

The District Hotel’s twin pools are a major party destination.

Man Dies After Eating Oysters from St. Louis County Shop

By Ryan Krull

The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester

Missouri AG Wants Lawsuit to Overturn Abortion Ban Dismissed

By Mike Fitzgerald

Scenes from a pro-abortion rally not long after the Supreme Court made the Dobbs decision.

Also in News

St. Louis CITY SC Sticks Together in Draw Against LA Galaxy

By Julian Trejo

Despite yellow cards and mistakes from St. Louis CITY SC, coach Bradley Carnell trusts his players.

In Senate Run, Wesley Bell Seeks To Calm Chaos — Unlike Josh Hawley

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

The Cardinals Know You Need 8th Inning Booze to Drown Your Sorrows

By Monica Obradovic

Pre-gaming is not enough to get you through this season of Cardinals baseball.

Climb Trees, Shoot Arrows at These Free Adult Summer Camps in St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

The summer vibe we need.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us