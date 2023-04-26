CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Lincoln County Man Gets 19 Years for Spying on Catholic Church Bathroom

Church volunteer Jeffery Eisenbath was arrested after returning from the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 12:08 pm

click to enlarge Jeffery Eisenbath booking photo.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
A Lincoln County man who admitted to hiding cameras in bathrooms at a St. Charles children's amusement center and a Catholic church in Troy, Missouri, was sentenced to 19 years in prison yesterday.

Jeffery Eisenbath, 33, placed the cameras in the Adrenaline Zone, an indoor facility off First Capitol Drive with laser tag and bumper cars, as well as in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where Eisenbath was a parishioner and taught religious classes to 8th graders. (Adrenaline Zone has since closed.)

Eisenbath's serial perversion unraveled in January in 2018 when an Adrenaline Zone manager found a recording device in the bathroom with tape hanging off it, as if it had fallen off something, according to a probable cause statement by police.

An unnamed employee identified Eisenbath as the man who likely put the camera there.
According to the probable cause statement, Eisenbath couldn't immediately be arrested because he was at the 2018 anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C. (then-president Donald Trump spoke at the event that year).

Upon his return, Eisenbath was pulled over on his way to work in Wentzville and questioned by police. He initially denied having anything to do with hidden cameras — but his protests stopped after the officer "informed Eisenbath that when he placed the camera he took an image of himself placing the camera."

Eisenbath then admitted to the crimes and soon found himself facing a slew of child pornography and invasion of privacy charges in St. Charles and Lincoln counties, as well as federal charges for also hiding a camera in the bathroom of a private residence in Pennsylvania.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said the delay between Eisenbath's arrest and the sentencing in Lincoln stemmed from the cases in federal and St. Charles courts proceeding first.
Eisenbath was sentenced to 15 years on the federal charges and four years in St. Charles County. The 19-year sentence from Lincoln County will run concurrent to the federal time.

Wood called the 19-year sentence "the maximum penalty available."

He added, "Places of worship are where people should feel most safe."

