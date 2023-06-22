London Taxis Are Now Repping St. Louis Like All Good Hacks Should

Because we paid them, duh

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge Some London taxis now depict the Gateway Arch, a rock 'n roll guitar and more.
COURTESY OF EXPLORE ST. LOUIS
Some London taxis now depict the Gateway Arch, a rock 'n roll guitar and more.
Some of London's iconic black cabs have gone as yellow, red and blue as the St. Louis flag this week — with a campaign designed to promote the region's tourist attractions in  one of the world's great cities.

The temporary wraps are decorating an untold number of cabs (a spokeswoman would only say "multiple") for the next few weeks as part of Explore St. Louis' efforts in Great Britain.

"With the Cardinals-Cubs series and St. Louis delegation visiting London, the Explore St. Louis team thought this would be a unique opportunity to invite and welcome folks from across the pond to visit and do business in St. Louis," a spokeswoman for Explore St. Louis tells us. "Multiple wrapped taxis are donning the Explore St. Louis information as an innovative, creative way to capture people's attention as they ride or walk in the heart of London."

The spokeswoman didn't have info to share on the cost of the project at press time but said the wraps were designed in-house by Jacque Nappier of Explore St. Louis. The idea is to capitalize upon the increased interest from European travelers thanks to St. Louis' direct flight to Frankfurt and this weekend's high profile baseball game.

The Cardinals play the Cubs this Sunday at London Stadium, with the game broadcast on ESPN.  And if the Cards win, we fully plan to demand not only bragging rights, but wrapped double-decker buses.

They've already got one color right.
click to enlarge The ad campaign continues inside.
COURTESY OF EXPLORE ST. LOUIS
The ad campaign continues inside.
click to enlarge London taxi
COURTESY OF EXPLORE ST. LOUIS
St. Louis FTW!

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
