Lonely St. Louis Street Sign Is Just Looking for Love

We feel your pain, Tower Grove South sign artist

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 4:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Just a sign, standing in front of Gustine, asking someone to hump her. - SARAH FENSKE
SARAH FENSKE
Just a sign, standing in front of Gustine, asking someone to hump her.

On first glance, this St. Louis street sign may seem impertinent — even a bit aggressive. It's the use of the command form, perhaps. "Hump me" is a lot more direct than "would you hump me, please?"

But before you judge the rain-slicked plea in Tower Grove South on this Valentine's Day, we'd ask you to have a little compassion.

We all need love — and as the great theologian C.S. Lewis famously observed, love can take many different forms: charity, friendship, affection, even humping. (OK, so he used "romantic" instead of "humping," but let's not let be too literal — he meant the same basic thing.) Let's not begrudge this plaintive request.

And so to the writer who took to the sign at the corner of Wyoming and Gustine, we hear you. We see you. We feel your loneliness.

We wish you many humps.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Andoe's Society Page: Lucas Kunce Is Officially Off the Market

By Chris Andoe

Lucas Kunce recently got married.

Get $6 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets Today Until 9 p.m.

By Ryan Krull

The bird is the word.

Multiple Cars Mysteriously Struck By Falling Concrete Near Hampton Overpass

By Ryan Krull

A chunk of concrete damaged this car on Interstate 64 Sunday night.

Carjacking Spree Leads to Carondelet Park Crash

By Ryan Krull

The stolen Acura and Volkswagen Jetta were later crashed.

Also in News

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

Missouri Agencies to Investigate Health Center for Transgender Youth

By Annelise Hanshaw

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said his office will be investigating the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a whisteblower raised concerns about the standard of care.

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Missouri Executes Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor for 2004 Quadruple Murder

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us