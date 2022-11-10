Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered

Free wood!
From now until March, you can grab free firewood at select city parks, courtesy of the St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. All the wood comes from dead or damaged trees that forest and parks employees had to remove.
You can pick up your wood at the following locations:
- At the lower Muny Opera parking lot in Forest Park.
- Carondelet Park, at the compost and recycling location off Holly Hills Drive
- O'Fallon Park, north of Picnic Site #4
According to a release from the city, forestry workers will not monitor supply, so a daily supply of wood is not guaranteed; everything is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter