Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered

click to enlarge Christoph via Flickr St. Louis City wants to unload its wood on you for free.

Free wood!From now until March, you can grab free firewood at select city parks, courtesy of the St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. All the wood comes from dead or damaged trees that forest and parks employees had to remove.You can pick up your wood at the following locations:Materials are typically dropped off on afternoons Monday through Friday and will vary in size and species at each location.According to a release from the city, forestry workers will not monitor supply, so a daily supply of wood is not guaranteed; everything is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.