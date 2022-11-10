Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered

Three city parks will have free firewood until March

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge St. Louis City wants to unload its wood on you for free. - Christoph via Flickr
Christoph via Flickr
St. Louis City wants to unload its wood on you for free.

Free wood!

From now until March, you can grab free firewood at select city parks, courtesy of the St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. All the wood comes from dead or damaged trees that forest and parks employees had to remove.

You can pick up your wood at the following locations:
  • At the lower Muny Opera parking lot in Forest Park.
  • Carondelet Park, at the compost and recycling location off Holly Hills Drive
  • O'Fallon Park, north of Picnic Site #4
Materials are typically dropped off on afternoons Monday through Friday and will vary in size and species at each location.

According to a release from the city, forestry workers will not monitor supply, so a daily supply of wood is not guaranteed; everything is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

