Losing It All in Prairie du Rocher During the Great Flood of 1993

This photo shows the view from the floodwaters when Gabe Doiron went out to check on his family home.

Gabe Doiron was 19 years old and living with his parents just outside Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, in July of 1993. He and a pal were returning from a weekend trip to Nashville when they realized that the flood the adults had been talking about for months was finally here.

"I knew the river was coming up," Doiron says. "I kept hearing about how much water there was up north, and I suspected it could be a little problem. But when we came back, one of the roads to Prairie du Rocher was closed. I was really surprised. We'd only been gone for just a couple of days. That was probably three weeks before the flood."

On July 21, Prairie du Rocher Creek, a tributary to the Mississippi, swelled, and authorities feared the town's levee was going to break. A temporary evacuation was ordered. But thanks to feverish sandbagging efforts on the part of the National Guard (who ended up camping out in the town's school), a levee break was averted.

"I remember my mom saying at the time that with a different sort of natural disaster, like a tornado or a fire, up to the point that it actually happens you live relatively normally, and then there's a catastrophic event. But in this case, it was weeks ahead of the flood we had the National Guard there telling people they had to evacuate. For three weeks before the flood, we had to be out of our house. And we didn't even know for sure if it was going to flood, because it never flooded in that area before."

Plus, his mother pointed out that, with flooding, the waters have to recede before you can start rebuilding and repairing. Displacement can last for months.

Doiron's family lived outside the town in a house built on a ridge. Doiron's grandfather had bought the home more than half a century before with floods in mind.

"Our house was built in the 1940s after real significant floods in the 1930s or early '40s. My grandpa's story was that he wanted the house because the last flood water didn't get up to that ridge. So [in 1993] that's why we left a lot of things in our attic, in the tops of our closets, because we thought we were already on a ridge. We thought if the water gets over the top of the levees, that the top of our house would still be out of the water."



Gabe Doiron's photo shows the sandbags used to try to protect Prairie du Rocher,

Doiron recalls, prior to the flood but after everyone had evacuated, how common it was to hear rumors that the levees around Prairie du Rocher had broken.

"We were staying with my grandparents and in FEMA trailers when there was this one rumor that the levee [around Prairie du Rocher] broke. Everybody was kind of frantic because they imagined this wall of water coming. But my dad and my brother snuck out to the levees with a three-wheeler and they drove about 10 or 15 miles up the levee system. They kept going to see where the break was, and they never found it. They came back and said there's no levee break. There were lots of rumors that would spread since there was no internet to confirm anything."

The levee around the town eventually got to be 51 feet high, reinforced with concrete. Despite the efforts by 130 National Guard members and countless volunteers, by the end of July the Post-Dispatch referred to the levee surrounding the town as "endangered."

More sandbags can be seen in this photo taken by Gabe Doiron.

In early August, a levee north of Prairie du Rocher by Columbia, Illinois, broke. Water began heading south. In a gambit, the authorities actually blew up a portion of the levee they had spent the past weeks constructing, intentionally flooding some farm houses outside of town in order to relieve pressure on the levee system around the town itself. "We've got nothing to lose," a county official said at the time.

The Doirons' home flooded. Soon thereafter, Gabe and a neighbor went out to look at the damage.

"The rumor came around town that if you didn't get a picture of your house underwater, the insurance wasn't going to pay for any repairs. So I hopped in a boat with a neighbor to go take pictures. This was the first time I'd been in the middle of the water. My friend's mom broke down crying.

"I had three brothers and a sister. My parents got a FEMA trailer about 15 miles away in Redbud. And the problem was that the trailer was essentially a two bedroom trailer. My older brother, he was kind of on his own in college. I lived with my boss in Ruma and then my grandparents in Prairie du Rocher proper for a while. I think it was common for people to be putting up people like me, younger guys. I learned ... what it actually means to help somebody. That really meant a lot to me."

Gabe Doiron's family had to haulmost of their waterlogged belongings out oftheir house.

When the waters receded and the Doirons finally were able to get back to their house, they found the lower level of the house and the basement full of rotten debris and water damage.

"We made a dump, like a temporary trash heap for all the stuff, because we just didn't have anywhere to put anything. You had to give up on a lot of stuff. That three-wheeler, for instance, the one I told you about: I dragged it out of the shed and put it outside, and a guy just asked if he could have it. It was mine. It worked. I baled hay all summer when I was about 13 years old to save up 200 bucks and buy it. I rebuilt the motor when I was 14. But I didn't have anywhere to put it. It had just been underwater for three weeks. So Dad said, 'Hey, this guy's gonna come pick up your three-wheeler. Do you care if he has it?' I was like, 'Yeah, I guess that's fine. I don't really know.' Then, about six months after that, I contacted him. I said, 'Hey, you got that three-wheeler? I'll take it back.' And he's like, 'No, I sold that.'"

But of all the things that Gabe Doiron experienced in the flood of '93, it's the Mennonites that stick with him as much as anything else.

"The Mennonites were in the area, and they helped clean up. They did the dirtiest, nastiest jobs. Once the water went away, the basements were just full of nasty, rotten flood. The Mennonites came to our house, and they went into the basement, singing hymns the whole time, cleaning out all that sludge. They didn't talk at all. They just sang the whole time. It was pretty much an empty shell of a home, and so their singing, this real angelic type of music, echoed around the house."

