Man at Center of Teen's Suspicious Death Arrested for Unrelated Assault

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 9:01 am

Arrest in Fredericktown connected to a previous case of a slain teen.
J. Stephen Conn / Flickr
Arrest in Fredericktown connected to a previous case of a slain teen.


This morning, police in Fredericktown arrested James Wade and another man in relation to a shots-fired incident that occurred around 1 a.m.

Wade and the other man, Jacob Graham, were both charged with second-degree assault, which the Fredericktown Police Department says is a class D felony.

A cloud of suspicion has hung over Wade since last May when 19-year-old Derontae Martin was shot to death at Wade's house in Fredericktown, 90 miles south of St. Louis.

Martin was Black and Wade is known for displaying a large Confederate flag and posting extremely racist content on social media.
James Wade was arrested on a shots-fired charge this morning, but suspicion has hung over him since Derontae Martin was shot to death at Wade's house.
Fredericktown Police Department
James Wade was arrested on a shots-fired charge this morning, but suspicion has hung over him since Derontae Martin was shot to death at Wade's house.

The initial autopsy ruled Martin's death a suicide, but Martin's family requested a second autopsy. The second autopsy determined the gunshot to have been fired from too far away to have been self-inflicted.

The controversy around Martin's death has made national and international news.

Over the summer, a coroner's inquest was held and a six-person jury determined in August that Martin's death was not suicide.

Kimberly Lotts, Martin’s grandmother, told the Post-Dispatch at the time that she was happy with the jury's determination but that there was much work left to be done.

Details are not yet available concerning the exact nature of this morning's shots-fired incident that led to Wade's and Graham's arrest. According to a Facebook post by the Fredericktown Police Department, bond for both men was set at $100,000.

The RFT has reached out to the Fredericktown Police Department for more information about the arrest. We will update the story as new information becomes available.

UPDATE 9:12am: The Fredericktown Police Department has confirmed Wade is being held at Madison County Jail.
