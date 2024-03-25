Man Busted with Fentanyl in St. Louis City Jail

St. Louis city prosecutors filed a drug trafficking charge this morning against a 50-year-old busted last week with fentanyl at the City Justice Center.

Prosecutors with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed a drug trafficking charge against Jason Gipperich, who was booked into the city jail Wednesday on a probation violation. The following day, as he was being moved from the first floor of the facility to the second, Gipperich began acting erratically, according to a police probable cause statement. A search of Gipperich turned up 20 milligrams of fentanyl.

According to the DEA, even a 2 milligram dose of the drug can be fatal.

The probation that Gipperich violated appears to be related to a 2019 attempted burglary charge, to which he pleaded guilty in 2020.

The issue of drugs in the city jail took on a renewed salience last year as the facility saw a string of detainee deaths, including three deaths in one six-week span.

Since November 2020, at least three deaths at the jail have been of men confirmed to have had fentanyl in their systems. A KSDK investigation found that in a single month last year, EMS services were called to the jail eight times to respond to overdoses.



