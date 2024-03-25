  1. News
Man Busted with Fentanyl in St. Louis City Jail

He was booked into jail Wednesday and the contraband discovered Thursday, police say

By
Mar 25, 2024 at 1:08 pm
Mug shot of Jason Gipperich, booked into the CJC last week and busted with fentanyl one day later. Courtesy City Justice Center
Mug shot of Jason Gipperich, booked into the CJC last week and busted with fentanyl one day later. Courtesy City Justice Center
St. Louis city prosecutors filed a drug trafficking charge this morning against a 50-year-old busted last week with fentanyl at the City Justice Center.

Prosecutors with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed a drug trafficking charge against Jason Gipperich, who was booked into the city jail Wednesday on a probation violation. The following day, as he was being moved from the first floor of the facility to the second, Gipperich began acting erratically, according to a police probable cause statement. A search of Gipperich turned up 20 milligrams of fentanyl. 

According to the DEA, even a 2 milligram dose of the drug can be fatal. 

The probation that Gipperich violated appears to be related to a 2019 attempted burglary charge, to which he pleaded guilty in 2020.

The issue of drugs in the city jail took on a renewed salience last year as the facility saw a string of detainee deaths, including three deaths in one six-week span

Since November 2020, at least three deaths at the jail have been of men confirmed to have had fentanyl in their systems. A KSDK investigation found that in a single month last year, EMS services were called to the jail eight times to respond to overdoses.



Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
