Man Caught in St. Charles with 20 Pounds of Meth Pleads Guilty

click to enlarge Courtesy U.S. Attorney’s Office The subwoofer in which St. Charles police discovered more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

A Mexican national who was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine in 2020 pleaded guilty today in St. Louis federal court to one charge of conspiracy of possession with the intent to distribute the product.On February 19, 2020, St. Charles police pulled over a pickup truck being driven by 35-year-old Juan Manuel Barajas-Magana. A search of the truck revealed more than 20 pounds of meth, a stolen 9 mm pistol and more than $5,000 in cash hidden in the truck's subwoofer.A woman who was in the car with Barajas-Magana also pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute last year. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.Barajas-Magana will be sentenced in October. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.