Man Charged For Leaving Dead Body Rolled Up in Carpet on Parking Pad

David Thompson was charged after police found the body of a 47-year-old man behind a south city residence on Tuesday

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 3:43 pm

click to enlarge David Thompson.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
David Thompson.

A man has been charged for abandoning a corpse after police discovered the body of a 47-year-old Black man behind a south city residence.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged David Thompson, 52, for abandoning the corpse.

Officers received a "call for help" in the 3700 block of Dunnica Tuesday morning and found the deceased man, Glenn Williams, rolled in plastic and carpet on a parking pad behind the residence.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
