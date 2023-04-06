Man Charged For Leaving Dead Body Rolled Up in Carpet on Parking Pad

click to enlarge St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department David Thompson.

A man has been charged for abandoning a corpse after police discovered the body of a 47-year-old Black man behind a south city residence.On Wednesday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged David Thompson, 52, for abandoning the corpse.Officers received a "call for help" in the 3700 block of Dunnica Tuesday morning and found the deceased man, Glenn Williams, rolled in plastic and carpet on a parking pad behind the residence.Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.