Man Crashes Into Funeral Procession, Gets Shot in the Ass After Robbery

Diven Steed was sentenced to 10 years for robbing an O'Reilly Auto Parts in 2020

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge O'Reilly Auto Parts in Jennings - Google Maps
Google Maps
O'Reilly Auto Parts in Jennings
A man who robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Jennings and crashed into a funeral procession while fleeing from police received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court today.

Diven Steed, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to robbery, along with a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey sentenced him to 10 years and 5 months in prison.

Steed and an accomplice, Collis Lee, took cash from store registers at O'Reilly Auto Parts and talked openly about killing two store clerks. Steed carried a “Hellpup” AK-47-style pistol.

A customer called 911 after slipping out of the store, according to a release from the Eastern District of Missouri. When police arrived, customers pointed out the fleeing robbers.

Then things quickly took took a turn for the worse.

As Lee sped away in a vehicle, he and Steed crashed into a limousine that was part of a three-car funeral procession transporting mourning family members. Five people in the limousine suffered injuries.

In a final attempt to escape police, Steed exited the vehicle and started to run toward some nearby homes. He didn’t listen to officers demanding him to drop his gun.

So they shot him in the ass. One officer fired twice at Steed, hitting him in the buttocks.

Lee, a 26-year-old from Moline Acres, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Steed in December. He received his sentence in March: 11 years and three months in prison.

