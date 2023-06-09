Man Dies After Eating Oysters from St. Louis County Shop

click to enlarge Google Maps The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is urging anyone who purchased oysters from the Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester to throw them away, saying that a man died after consuming oysters from the business earlier this week.The 54-year-old man died on Thursday at St. Claire Hospital in Fenton from an infection of, a bacteria that thrives in warm, coastal waters and is carried by oysters, according to a statement from the county health department."There is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters, which likely were already contaminated when the establishment received them," the department said.Symptoms ofinfection usually include fever, chills, a drop in blood pressure, and skin blisters.Those who have been infected usually show symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after consuming the tainted food, though in some cases symptoms may not appear for as long as a week.