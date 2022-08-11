Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Man Dies in St. Louis City Jail Custody

Detainee's death is second in 2 months at City Justice Center

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 8:34 am

click to enlarge A photo of the surveillance camera monitor shows the inside of the City Justice Center.
DOYLE MURPHY
A photo of the surveillance camera monitor shows the inside of the City Justice Center.

A man died yesterday afternoon at the St. Louis City Justice Center after fellow detainees found him unresponsive in his cell.

St. Louis City Commissioner of Corrections Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah said in a statement that staff called 911 at 3:47 p.m. The detainee was taken to a local hospital and passed away at 4:38 p.m.

Clemons-Abdullah went on to say that the health and safety of detainees is a "top priority."

Her statement did not give the deceased man's name or cite a cause of death.

The incident is under investigation. It is only the latest death at the facility.  A 50-year-old man about to stand trial for kidnapping and sodomy charges collapsed and died at the jail in April. Last month, another detainee died of an apparent suicide in the facility.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected] or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

Dawan Ferguson Got Away With Murder for Years, but Justice Came Calling

By Ryan Krull

In 2003, Dawan Ferguson's severely disabled son vanished. He claimed the boy was kidnapped. Despite inconsistencies in his story, Ferguson wasn't brought to justice, until now.

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

By Ryan Krull

After three decades, the City Diner on South Grand has closed.

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

By Ryan Krull

Attorney Mark Pedroli speaking to KSDK.

Also in News

Federal Government Steps in To Help With Missouri's Medicaid Backlog

By Clara Bates

Demonstrators stand outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City on July 1, 2021 and hold signs urging Gov. Mike Parson to fund voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Missouri Flood Victims to See Relief as Feds Declare Disaster

By Jenna Jones

Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues on July 28, 2022 during the flash flood. Water is up to the cars' tires.

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

By Jaime Lees

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Missouri Man Accused of Bringing (and Losing) Gun At Jan. 6 Riot

By Monica Obradovic

A U.S. Capitol officer handles Jerod Bargar's alleged gun.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us