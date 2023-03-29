Man Gets 21 Years for Shooting at St. Louis Police

click to enlarge Google Maps The Civil Courts building.

Yesterday a St. Louis man called a halt to his trial in circuit court on its second day and pleaded guilty to opening fire at police officers in 2021. He was then sentenced to 21 years in prison.According to a police probable cause statement, on May 28, 2021, 32-year-old Darne Ricks was in Gravois Park when he sped away from officers attempting to pull him over in relation to an armed robbery investigation.Ricks fled at more than 100 mph, the probable cause statement says, driving erratically through streets where children were present. Ricks smashed his car into a pole and alley near Nebraska Avenue and Chippewa Street.As Ricks got out of the car, the two officers who had tried to pull him over pulled up behind. Ricks opened fire on both, striking one non-fatally. Ricks continued firing as he ran away on foot, pursued by the other officer, who eventually apprehended him.Body cam footage of the incident was played by prosecutors on Monday, the first day of Ricks’ trial. The following day, Ricks decided to put a stop to the trial and plead guilty to all charges.In addition to pleading guilty to two assault charges, Ricks also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest.Three days prior to opening fire on police in 2021, Ricks acted as the driver for two men who stole $300 and a Chevy Suburban from a man in Bevo Mill. The Suburban was later found on fire in Gravois Park, not far from where Ricks subsequently shot at police.Ricks pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for his role in the robbery, and he will serve a ten-year sentence for it concurrent to his time in prison for shooting at police.