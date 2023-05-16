Man Shot in Central West End Taco Bell Drive-Thru

St. Louis Police say the suspect is still at large

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 9:45 am

click to enlarge The Taco Bell in the Central West End
Google Maps
The Taco Bell in the Central West End
A man was shot in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in St. Louis yesterday after refusing to give money to a man who approached his car.

According to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department incident report, around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, a 54-year-old man was in his car in the drive-thru at the Taco Bell at Kingshighway Boulevard and Delmar Avenue when he said another man approached him. The man, wearing a blue hoodie and white shorts, asked for money and cigarettes.

The fast food patron declined to give the suspect either.

According to the victim, the suspect walked into the alley, turned and fired shots toward the drive-thru and then fled.

The 54-year-old felt a pain in his back and drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated for a superficial wound on his side.

Police say they canvassed the area near the Taco Bell but the alleged shooter is still at large.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
