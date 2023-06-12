Man Shot Leaving Party at Short-Term Rental in Shaw, Police Say

click to enlarge
A shooting in Shaw has been tied to a short-term rental.
A 23-year-old was shot leaving a party at a short-term rental in south city's Shaw neighborhood early Sunday afternoon.
A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department incident report says that the shooting occurred a little after 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue.
The victim sustained a gunshot would to his abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.
The suspect, described as wearing a ski mask, fled from the scene in a black sedan.
According to the Post-Dispatch
, "St. Louis is one of the few municipalities in the region without any regulations for short-term rentals."
However, that is increasingly likely to change.
Short-terms rentals like Airbnbs have been tied to out-of-control gatherings
in several city neighborhoods, and authorities have said it's difficult to tie the parties to the host that facilitated them. The conversation gained new urgency last year after a teen was shot at a party in a downtown loft
being used for short-term rentals.
Last month, the city's Planning Commission approved changes to zoning rules that would require people running Airbnbs, VRBOs and other short-term rentals to have a business license if they are not living in the property they're renting, as well as a permit that would need to be renewed annually.
Those changes would have to be passed by the Board of Alderman before becoming law.
Much of the conversation around short-term rentals and crime has centered on downtown. Last month, Fox2News talked to an individual who goes by the name FatFinesser and is the "self-proclaimed mastermind"
behind many of the city's parties at short-term rentals.
“On any given Saturday night in the city of St. Louis, there might be 10 or 15 Airbnbs, and every last one of them has like 80 people in them,” he told Fox 2 reporter Mitch McCoy.
