Man Threatened to Shoot Teen Over Incorrect Penn Station Order

St. Ann Police cracked the case

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 10:47 am

James Demetrius Jackson IV.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
James Demetrius Jackson IV.
A St. Louis County man is being held in jail after allegedly threatening a fast food employee who got his order wrong.

James Demetrius Jackson IV had placed an order at the Penn Station sandwich shop in St. Ann. But when he got home, he apparently realized the order was wrong and called to complain. Not content to leave it at that, he then came back to the store with his gun and threatened the 16-year-old employee working behind the counter, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

"The victim told police that the man pointed the gun at him, threatened to shoot him and said he would be back when the victim got off work," according to a press release from prosecutors.

However, the teen instead reported the threat, and St. Ann Police were able to trace the angry customer due to his previous phone call about the order.

When police visited, they found the gun was loaded. According to prosecutors, "The defendant admitted that he had pulled out his gun in the sandwich shop, claiming that the employees were 'laughing and talking crazy to me,' which made him fear for his life and worry that he would not be able to get out of the store safely."

However, prosecutors report, "Surveillance video shows the defendant remaining inside the store for several seconds after pulling the gun and yelling at the victim, and several other employees running out of the store after they saw the defendant with the gun."

Jackson has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Exhibiting, which is a Class-E felony. He has been held in jail since his October 19 arrest and is being held on a cash-only $50,000 bond.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
