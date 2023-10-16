Man Who Killed 7-Year-Old and Her Dad in CWE Sentenced to Just 10 Years

Dmyah Fleming’s family ripped the St. Louis Justice System for Javon Nettles’ plea deal

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Javonn Nettles pleaded guilty to killing Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her dad Darrion Rankin-Fleming. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
Javonn Nettles pleaded guilty to killing Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her dad Darrion Rankin-Fleming.

Anger coursed through the courtroom this morning in St. Louis as Javon Nettles pleaded guilty to killing a 7-year-old and her father in the Central West End, but was sentenced to only 10 years in prison. 

“I feel like I’m not getting justice,” said Janice Johns, the mother of Dmyah Fleming, the girl killed.

Even the judge himself said that the events in the courtroom made him question what justice is.

This morning's plea hearing stems from the killing of Fleming and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, shot to death near Saint Louis University in January 2021. The killing shocked the Central West End and Midtown neighborhoods as well as the city as a whole. 

Both Nettles and his co-defendant Andre Anderson were arrested in May 2021, but the case has languished in the court system in the years since. Earlier this year it became entangled with the dysfunction of the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Nettles' attorney Terry Niehoff previously blasted prosecutors for failing to hand over key evidence in the case, including information related to search warrants, Facebook chat logs and phone records.

However, Niehoff tells the RFT that prosecutors themselves likely never had the evidence — making it impossible to turn it over to him. 

"The investigation by police was terrible," Niehoff says. "And then they weren't turning things over to prosecutors because this was during the Kim Gardner era. Which caused more problems."

If police aren't handing evidence over, it's the prosecutor's job to go get it, Niehoff adds. 

He says that the 10-year plea was made possible because the state's case was so riddled with problems there was a decent chance Nettles would have won an acquittal if it had gone to trial. He notes that father and daughter were killed in a stolen car, in which police also found a gun, drugs and tens of thousands of dollars. 

More than two and a half years after the slaying, Niehoff says he still doesn't have all the evidence he'd need to defend his client, and he suspects prosecutors don't have all the evidence either. That’s even though, up until last week, the matter was scheduled to go to trial later this month. 

The case was handled by a number of prosecutors before being assigned to Mary Pat Carl, who joined the office earlier this year after Gabe Gore was appointed circuit attorney. Formerly the office’s lead homicide prosecutor under Jennifer Joyce before twice running for the job herself, and losing to Gardner, Carl saw her return greeted with high hopes by law-and-order types.

Carl spoke briefly in court, saying that sometimes "difficult decisions need to be made" and that the value of lives lost was not reflected in the 10-year sentence, which Judge Mike Noble — himself famously a critic of Gardner — grudgingly accepted in court. 

click to enlarge A memorial to Dmyah Fleming, and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, has been maintained by family and friends for more than two years. - LUIMIL NEGRON
LUIMIL NEGRON
A memorial to Dmyah Fleming, and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, has been maintained by family and friends for more than two years.

The extent to which the 10-year sentence upset the victims’ family can’t be overstated. 

Johns said through tears that Nettles' sentence was longer than her daughter's entire life before being killed. 

“It is torture," she said. “I wake up everyday confused at the world.”

She added, "Ten years is not enough for me."

Rankin-Fleming’s mother spoke in court prior to Nettle's sentencing. "The justice system failed my family," she said. 

Niehoff tells the RFT that Nettles will receive credit for the time he's spent in the City Justice Center as the case meandered through court. He'll serve 85 percent of the remaining balance, meaning that he'll be a free man in about six years. 

For Dmyah Fleming’s mother, the resolution seems unfathomable.

"Winter is my depression time," said Johns. "It gets cold. My baby died in the cold."

