Man Who Posed as Valet Charged With Car Theft

click to enlarge Google Maps Double Tree hotel in Central West End

Yesterday the Circuit Attorney's Office filed charges against a 42-year-old man who it says stole a vehicle by pretending to be someone hired to park cars outside a Central West End Hotel.A police probable cause statement says that on March 19 Jason Bryant posed as a valet outside the DoubleTree hotel on Forest Park Avenue.By doing so, he was allegedly able to drive off in someone else's Toyota 4Runner.The car was spotted about six hours later at a gas station in the Kingshighway West neighborhood.Bryant was taken into custody at the gas station, where he was found to be in possession of fentanyl. The probable cause statement says that as he was being handcuffed, he said that he hadn't stolen the car.He then said that he bought the car for $30 and was aware it was stolen.Bryant was charged with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance.It's unclear why two months elapsed between the arrest and charges being filed.