Man Who Posed as Valet Charged With Car Theft

The alleged theft happened outside the DoubleTree in the Central West End

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 8:02 am

Double Tree hotel in Central West End
Google Maps
Double Tree hotel in Central West End

Yesterday the Circuit Attorney's Office filed charges against a 42-year-old man who it says stole a vehicle by pretending to be someone hired to park cars outside a Central West End Hotel.

A police probable cause statement says that on March 19 Jason Bryant posed as a valet outside the DoubleTree hotel on Forest Park Avenue.

By doing so, he was allegedly able to drive off in someone else's Toyota 4Runner.

The car was spotted about six hours later at a gas station in the Kingshighway West neighborhood.

Bryant was taken into custody at the gas station, where he was found to be in possession of fentanyl. The probable cause statement says that as he was being handcuffed, he said that he hadn't stolen the car.

He then said that he bought the car for $30 and was aware it was stolen.

Bryant was charged with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

It's unclear why two months elapsed between the arrest and charges being filed.
A parking lot downtown.

Cardinals Opposed Bill to Secure Lots That Saw Dozens of Break-Ins Sunday: Board Bill 80 would have required surface lots beef up security

