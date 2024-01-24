Man Who Robbed 16 St. Louis Businesses Slapped with 68 Felonies

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS CITY JAIL Tim Watson could be going away for quite some time after being charged with dozens of felonies.

St. Louis police have put a stop to the year-long reign of window-smashing, cigarette-stealing terror one man inflicted on a Family Dollar in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.

Police say that on no fewer than seven occasions between November 2022 and September 2023, 38-year-old Tim Watson threw a heavy object through the store's window, went inside and helped himself to cigarettes, in all but one case making off with more than $750 in product.

The Family Dollar property damage and burglary charges were just some of the 66 stealing and property damage-related felonies filed against Watson today in St. Louis Circuit Court. He is also accused of committing property damage, burglary or stealing offenses on the Hill, in Midtown, in Lindenwood Park and in the Central West End. "Almost every single" one of the incidents was captured on surveillance video, police say, and Watson left his driver's license at one of the businesses he allegedly burgled. In several instances, he took cash machines from businesses after breaking their windows.

On January 13, Watson allegedly broke multiple windows at a Lindenwood Park home and then tried to break into several nearby businesses on Watson Road. He was able to take money from one of the businesses, but police later came upon him as he was counting it. He managed to get away but was arrested five days later at his home in Kingsway West.

Police say he resisted, bringing the total number of felonies he's facing to 68.

Watson also faces two misdemeanors. One is from an incident, also on January 13, when he stole a relatively small amount of money from a bakery on the Hill. The is other comes from one of his trips to Family Dollar when he stole fewer smokes than the other times.



