Many Missourians Think Birth Control Is Illegal, Survey Shows

One in four Missourians do not know birth control pills are legal

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge A selection of birth control options.
THERIGHTTIME.ORG
A selection of birth control options.
Missourians are very confused about the legality of birth control in the state, a new survey found.

One in four Missourians do not believe or do not know that birth control pills are legal in the state. More than half (53 percent) do not believe or do not know that emergency contraception is also legal. Four out of 10 Missourians also do not believe or do not know that IUDs are legal.

All that's according to an online survey of 1,000 Missourians fielded by an independent research organization between late April and early May this year.  The survey was conducted as part of the Missouri Foundation for Health's Right Time Initiative to improve access to contraception.

The U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of a landmark abortion case last summer led to both expected and unexpected consequences, Michelle Trupiano, executive director of Missouri Family Health Council, said in a release.

"One unexpected result is that health centers across the state report that many patients are confused about the legality of birth control because of the June 2022 decision," Trupiano said. "The message is simple: Abortion is banned in Missouri; birth control is not."

Other findings of the survey include:
  • Seventy-two percent of respondents think the state legislature should make birth control more affordable and easier to access. Of those who responded to this question, 74 percent were Republicans, 85 percent Democrats and 87 percent Independents.
  • The large majority of respondents support people ages 18 to 35 having access to all methods of birth control. No one political party leaned significantly more than the other on this.
The survey, conducted by AYTM, had a margin of error within 3.58 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.
