Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

Parson dissolved the board of inquiry reviewing Williams' case without explaining what it found

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 9:29 am

click to enlarge Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center. - MISSOURI DOC
MISSOURI DOC
Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has dissolved the board tasked with looking into Marcellus Williams' innocence claim — and lifted the stay that kept the St. Louis man from a date with the executioner.

Williams came within hours of being executed in 2017 when Governor Eric Greitens issued a stay and convened a board of inquiry to look at his case. The board delivered an oral recommendations to Parson and last met in 2021, St. Louis Public Radio reported last year.

Parson has not shared what the board — a panel of five retired judges — found.

Williams' case was the focus of a Riverfront Times cover story last year. Writer Sylvester Brown Jr. reported that Williams had a strong case for innocence, citing untested DNA evidence and witnesses with credibility gaps.

In a statement, Williams' legal team said, "We are disappointed and disturbed by the Governor's dissolution of the Board of Inquiry and by the secret nature of this process. Neither the public nor Mr. Williams has seen the recommendation from the Board of Inquiry. Life and death decisions require transparency when the killing is done in our names. Without it, the public can have no faith in our systems or our representatives.

"Marcellus Williams is innocent. DNA testing excludes him as the source of the DNA on the murder weapon. Yet the State seeks to execute him anyway. That is not justice and we will continue to vigorously fight for his freedom and his life."

Since 1989, four people on Missouri's death row have been exonerated. But in the past year, the state has doubled down on the death penalty, killing five people by lethal injection.
About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
