Marcellus Williams Again Faces Execution as Gov. Parson Lifts Stay

Williams came within hours of being executed in 2017 when Governor Eric Greitens issued a stay and convened a board of inquiry to look at his case. The board delivered an oral recommendations to Parson and last met in 2021, St. Louis Public Radio reported last year.
Parson has not shared what the board — a panel of five retired judges — found.
Williams' case was the focus of a Riverfront Times cover story last year. Writer Sylvester Brown Jr. reported that Williams had a strong case for innocence, citing untested DNA evidence and witnesses with credibility gaps.
In a statement, Williams' legal team said, "We are disappointed and disturbed by the Governor's dissolution of the Board of Inquiry and by the secret nature of this process. Neither the public nor Mr. Williams has seen the recommendation from the Board of Inquiry. Life and death decisions require transparency when the killing is done in our names. Without it, the public can have no faith in our systems or our representatives.
"Marcellus Williams is innocent. DNA testing excludes him as the source of the DNA on the murder weapon. Yet the State seeks to execute him anyway. That is not justice and we will continue to vigorously fight for his freedom and his life."
Since 1989, four people on Missouri's death row have been exonerated. But in the past year, the state has doubled down on the death penalty, killing five people by lethal injection.
