Mark McCloskey Fails Yet Again to Get His Guns Back

THEO WELLING Mark and Patricia McCloskey, doing their thing.

Mark McCloskey didn’t ask for a lot for Christmas. There was just one thing he wanted — his guns. But even Santa could not make his wish come true.

Turns out, when you plead guilty to misdemeanor charges after waving said guns at innocent bystanders, you can’t just get those firearms back.

For those understandably lost in the web of McCloskey’s derangement, here’s a quick recap: McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, pled guilty to assault and harassment charges in 2021 after they stormed out of their Central West End mansion to wave guns at protestors who otherwise would have just walked on by. The McCloskeys were originally charged with felonies, but in a plea agreement, the couple agreed to forfeit their weapons in exchange for lesser charges. Governor Mike Parson pardoned the couple, and McCloskey soon filed a civil suit for the return of their Colt AR-15 rifle and Bryco .380-caliber pistol, plus $872.50 paid in fines. Judge Joan Moriarty said no can do. McCloskey appealed. The Missouri Court of Appeals agreed with Moriarty. Now McCloskey’s lost again.

OK, that wasn’t so quick. Brevity is near impossible when describing the antics of St. Louis’ favorite (and easiest) couple to hate.

We didn’t even get into McCloskey’s gigantic failure of a Senate bid. Or how he seemingly overcompensated for that loss by beefing himself up and posting a thirst trap photo of the only guns that matter on his birthday last year. There was also that time McCloskey decorated his Escalade with a photo of himself committing the very crime he’s still trying to evade punishment for.

When one’s life has been reduced to a gimmick forged from ridiculous criminal activities, we suppose there’s not much more left to do than own it. McCloskey has certainly done that. We’re just glad it will be without the guns.