  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News

Maserati Driver Who Killed St. Louis Man Gets 120-Day Sentence

Prosecutors wanted Mahdi Gayar to do three to seven years in prison

By
Mar 5, 2024 at 1:53 pm
Mahdi Gayar was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last November.
Mahdi Gayar was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last November. COURTESY SLMPD
Share on Nextdoor

A 23-year-old who killed a 62-year-old man in south city while speeding in his Maserati was sentenced to 120 days of shock time in prison.

At the end of those 120 days, the Missouri Department of Corrections will make a recommendation to the court in St. Louis if Mahdi Gayar should serve a full four-year sentence. 

The crash took place in December 2017, when Gayar was 17. The south county resident was behind the wheel of a Maserati, going twice the speed limit on Gravois Avenue, just south of Holly Hills Avenue, when he caused a crash that killed Daniel Domian. A jury found Gayar guilty of involuntary manslaughter last November. 

The sentencing of Gayar this afternoon played out against the backdrop of other recent deaths and injuries caused by reckless driving in the city — the trial of Daniel Riley in particular, which is happening across the street and was referenced several times in court. Riley is accused of causing the February 2023 collision that cost visiting volleyball player Janae Edmondson the use of her legs. 

"I don't usually make send-a-message type arguments, but in this case I am going to make one," said prosecutor Jeff Estes, referencing both Edmondson as well as the Chicago mother and daughter who were killed recently by a speeding driver after the Drake concert. "I think that the court can send a message that we're not going to tolerate that."

In his comments to the court, Domian's brother, Dave, also referenced the Riley case. "If it doesn't start now, somebody has got to do something," he said. 

Prosecutors asked that Gayar serve three to seven years in prison. Gayar's attorney, Travis Noble, asked that Gayar get probation. Noble stressed to St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Clinton R. Wright that he would be sentencing a 24-year-old for actions committed when he was 17. 

Addressing the court himself, Gayar said that he took responsibility for his actions. "I caused the death of an innocent man," Gayar said, adding that as his case worked its way through the system over the past six years, he found himself agreeing more and more with the picture prosecutors painted of him. 

Daniel Domian's wife, Pam, spoke prior to Wright handing down the sentence. She looked directly at Gayar when she said, "You have no idea young man how much I hate you and how horrible you've made my life."

Gayar will have to turn himself in for his four months of imprisonment at 10 a.m. Friday. Wright was appointed to the bench by then-Governor Eric Greitens in 2018.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Subscribe to our Newsletter
A new bill in the Missouri House could make it a sex offense for teachers to aid in the social transition of a child.
By Kallie Cox
Missouri GOP Candidate for Governor Was Only ‘Honorary’ KKK Member
By Ryan Krull
A group of people with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers exit a home on Cades Cove on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Florissant. The Corps was drilling into the foundation of the house to test soil for radioactive material.
By Allison Kite
Joe "Jomo" Johnson spoke out regarding his plan to launch surveillance drones over the city.
By Kallie Cox

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe