Mass Teen Shooting in Downtown St. Louis Took Place in an Office Building

Police are trying to find out how an office space came to host a party that left one dead and 10 more injured

By on Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 3:10 pm

click to enlarge The office building on Washington Avenue near North 14th Street.
Google Maps
The office building on Washington Avenue near North 14th Street.

In the hours after 10 young people were shot downtown, police are focusing their investigation on the fifth floor of a Washington Avenue building, which despite being an office space, had a group of youths partying in it at 1 a.m. on a Sunday.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a press conference today 17-year-old Makao Moore was killed and nine others aged 15 to 19 were injured by gunfire this morning around 1 a.m. in the building near the intersection of North 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

Tracy said that officers were within 100 feet of the building when suddenly dozens of young people were seen fleeing from it to a parking lot.

A 17-year-old female also suffered serious injuries to her spine after being trampled by the crowd fleeing after the shooting began.

A third 17-year-old, who is suspected in the fatal shooting, is in custody, Tracy said. The police chief released limited information about the suspect other than saying he did not live in the city.

Tracy said that multiple weapons and types of shell casing were recovered from the scene. He added that there “quite possibly” could be further arrests.

The shooting occurred amid a party in the office space. Tracy said the gathering was one where partygoers had to contact the organizer to get the exact location.

Tracy said it was “a surprise” to see a party on the fifth floor of this building, describing the layout of the floor as “office space with cubicles…not set up for socializing.”

"We do know who the landlords are from an LLC. We were just trying to identify on that fifth floor who had control of that access," Tracy said.

The Post-Dispatch was on the scene of the shooting early Sunday morning and described that section of building: “small offices containing desks, massage tables, salon chairs or couches lined winding hallways.”

Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke before Tracy at the press conference, addressing the shooting both as the city's mayor and from her perspective as a mother of a 15-year-old son.

"When I was his age, my friends and I had plenty of options. We'd go to teen clubs or skating rinks. There were places to go, things to do. And we were safe. Not so much anymore," she said.

She added later, "I remember when I was a child and we'd have fights, you know, somebody would get a black eye or a broken nose, and you'd live to tell about it. But now our kids pull a gun at the first sign of disagreement."

She called last night's incident “every parent's worst nightmare tenfold.”

click to enlarge Mayor Tishaura Jones with police chief Robert Tracy and Congresswoman Cori Bush.
RYAN KRULL
Mayor Tishaura Jones with police chief Robert Tracy and Congresswoman Cori Bush.

Jones called the juvenile crime in downtown St. Louis a regional problem, evidenced by the fact that numerous teens from Jefferson and Lincoln counties have been cited for misconduct downtown in recent weeks.

"We're seeing downtown St. Louis become a place for teens from across the region to gather on late nights," she said. "I need families to hear me loud and clear. Downtown is not a 1 a.m. destination for your 15-year-old."

Congresswoman Cori Bush also addressed the shooting at the press conference today, pointing the finger at the state legislature that has loosened gun laws and made it more difficult for police to get guns off the streets.

"They are laser-focused on passing laws to codify the rights of guns by taking away the right of our communities to live in safety," Bush said, referring to the state legislature. "It is despicable. And we know it's not just St. Louis. And it's not just Missouri. This is a crisis happening nationwide."

A previous version of this story misspelled the name of shooting victim Makao Moore. We regret the error.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
