Mayor Responds St. Louis Police Shooting in Old North

Tishaura Jones says body camera footage will be made available to families of victims as soon as possible

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 5:21 pm

click to enlarge File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones

Last night a 16-year-old St. Louis boy was shot and killed by two police officers at a gas station on the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Drug Enforcement and Intervention detectives were in the area when they saw several armed individuals in the gas station's parking lot, a police report says.

According to KSDK, the detectives pulled into the gas station in an unmarked vehicle. Then, one of the individuals congregating there, 16-year-old Darryl Ross, went into an alley.

The officers followed him and announced they were police. Police say that Ross then ran until he tripped over a curb, dropping a gun he'd been carrying.

As the two pursuing officers approached the fallen 16-year-old, they say he reached for the gun he'd dropped.

At that point, the officers opened fire, killing Ross.

This afternoon, Mayor Tishaura Jones responded to the police-involved shooting, which has made national news.

"Reflecting on the circumstances that led up to this young man’s death breaks my heart, both as a mayor and as a mother of a teenage son," Jones said. "This comes just after a family lost their father, Bada Ali, in an officer-involved shooting last week."

Ali was a 61-year-old resident of the West End neighborhood who reportedly struggled with mental illness. He was killed when he allegedly charged an officer with a knife after and an hours-long standoff with police.

In her statement, Jones said that St. Louisans rightfully have questions about both cases, which are being handled by the the Force Investigation Unit.

Officers involved in both shootings have been put on administrative duty, Jones said. She added that she has asked that body cam footage be released to the bereaved families as soon as possible.

"I remain fully committed to delivering effective oversight of our police department, as well as alternative responses that connect the right professionals to the right call for those experiencing mental health crises and similar challenges," she said.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
