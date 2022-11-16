Meat Thief Steals $250 Worth of Lamb From Straub’s, Flees in Jaguar

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS Straub's in Clayton was the scene of a daring meat heist this weekend.

A daring yet dastardly meat thief is currently on the lam after stealing lamb from a high-end St. Louis-area grocery store over the weekend.Corporal Jenny Schwartz with the Clayton Police Department says a man stole two racks of lamb valued at $125 each from Straub’s in Clayton on Saturday. The meatlifter then walked out of the store without paying and fled the scene in the passenger seat of a car.His driver’s getaway vehicle? A Jaguar sedan.Larcenies and shoplifting at grocery stores are nothing new, Schwartz says, but “this one is unique.” That's true: While animal kingdom experts will tell you that it's not uncommon for a lamb or two to end up inside a jaguar over the normal course of events, they rarely have human accomplices.In any case, the store's manager reported the theft to police around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Police are still looking for the man and the lamb — perhaps the thief will get caught trying to shoplift some rosemary and thyme.