Meet the Woman Styling Hair on a Busy St. Louis Street Corner

On a Monday afternoon, a woman stood on the corner of Grand Avenue and Lindell Boulevard twisting locs. It was 40 degrees outside, and the sun was starting to set. But there was the woman, bundled in a puffy coat, styling the hair of a man who sat in a plastic chair.The woman’s picture circulated all across social media. Hundreds of people liked and shared and commented. They came with questions. Who was this woman styling hair on a St. Louis corner in the middle of the workday?That woman is Jibri Ross, a 26-year-old St. Louis native and a hair stylist at a local salon, Hair Design 2000. Styling hair at the intersection, she says, was a marketing move. She hoped it would introduce St. Louis to her brand and stylist name, Passion Tha’Konnect, create content for her new docuseries and teach people about locs.“I felt like that was the great attention spot, like my front stage, for showcasing everything that I had built this brand to be around, so I just went with it on Monday, and that changed everything,” Ross says by phone a week after the event.But she couldn’t have predicted the reaction.“I just wanted to see how far it would get me,” Ross says, “but I did not imagine it would get me this far, honestly.”Ross didn’t plan how the day would unfold. She just woke up that morning, December 12, and decided she wanted to do something big. She had seen stylists in other cities do hair in the middle of the street.So that's what she did. She reported to work at Hair Design 2000, and as she finished the locs of a longtime client that afternoon, she asked if he would join her on a corner.He agreed, and they took the shop outside to Grand and Lindell around 3 p.m.. She didn’t bring a sign or a banner — just herself, the man, a cape and a chair.After about 10 minutes at the intersection, Ross wasn’t sure about the decision.“In the beginning, I was like, ‘All right, it's cold. I'm about to wrap this up,’” she remembers thinking.But as she stood on the corner, drivers honked their horns and cheered her on. “It built that momentum for me to keep going and keep chugging, so that’s just what did it,” she says.Ross kept twisting and twisting — until the clock reached an hour. By then plenty of people had captured her photo, and it was already circulating across social media. The post went viral around St. Louis, and a week later, Ross says she’s still processing it all.,” she says, “that's where I'm still living in it.”But the journey to the Grand corner started years before. Growing up in St. Louis, many people in Ross’ family had locs. She grew her own locs when she was older, about six years ago.“With beginning that journey, it all started behind my dad,” she says. “I started locs because he always told me I will look beautiful with locs. I was always afraid to make that type of commitment towards my natural hair because I know what it stands [for] to loc your hair. It's a very spiritual journey. It's a very powerful journey to have whole locs.”At that time, though, she had no plans to work with locs. She was a teacher, and she enjoyed being a teacher. On the side, she sold hair bundles to make some extra money.Then the pandemic hit. Her job in education seemed uncertain, and she turned to hair. And not just any hair, but specifically, locs.“I feel like we live in a time where natural beauty is not admired,” she says. “I feel like I'm needed in the position that I'm serving. With locs specifically, I have that moment to get people in their most vulnerable states of themselves and teach them confidence around why it's a beauty to embrace who you are and embrace the natural method that your hair holds symbolic strength.”Over the last two years, styling hair has morphed into a full-time job. She has a chair at a salon and even when she’s not in the salon, she’s working — stacking inventory, posting on Facebook, building her brand and inspiring people through hair.Most notably, she’s creating a docuseries showing the day-in-the-life of her experience as a loctician. She hopes to educate people about locs — how they’re twisted, how they’re maintained and what they represent. Standing at the intersection, she says, is just one step in the journey.“Don't be ashamed to step out into your truth,” she says. “I'm in the winter cold, twisting locs, starting up something that is much much bigger than what I could even imagine.”