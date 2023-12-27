Mercy Hospital Receptionist Faces Charge for Stealing from Patient

Karen Shelvy, deemed legally incompetent, told police she just "wanted her money back"

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 10:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mercy Hospital South in south county.
Google Maps
Mercy Hospital South in south county.

An Imperial woman who worked as a receptionist at Mercy Hospital South is facing a felony stealing charge for allegedly making unauthorized Cash App payments to herself from the account of a patient who had been deemed legally incompetent.

Karen Shelvy passed away in August of last year, and the unauthorized Cash App payments from her to Kelsi Haner occurred the previous March. At the time, Haner was a receptionist for an office at the Mercy complex, where she met the victim. Allen Dittmaier, also of Imperial, received unauthorized payments from the victim as well, though he doesn't appear to have been employed at the hospital. He is also facing a felony stealing charge. Both charges were filed Friday.

Police say that Shelvy was admitted into the hospital in March of 2022 and, after an evaluation, was declared legally incompetent, meaning that she was unable to make her own decisions.

About a week later, Shelvy seemingly gave Haner her power of attorney. Police say there were then "numerous" money transfers from Shelvey's bank account to Haner's via both Cash App and online purchases.

At one point, Shelvy's account was frozen, so Haner and Dittmaier went with Shelvy to a U.S. Bank branch in St. Louis County to try to unfreeze it. An employee called the police, and when they arrived, court documents say Shelvy told officers that Haner and Dittmaier "were stealing from her and that she wanted her money back."

Haner told police that payments were for "helping" Shelvy, though did not specify what exactly that help was. Police say Haner admitted to setting up the Cash App, initiating the transfers and also making online purchases from Shelvy's account.

Police say that Dittmaier admitted to receiving payments from Shelvy's account, too.

In total, police say that around $2,500 was stolen from Shelvy.

A summons has been issued for both Haner and Dittmaier to appear in court next month.

Related
Glenda Seim

Elderly Fraud Victim Turned Money Mule Gets Probation

Related
Booking photo of Ankurkumar Patel, allegedly a member of an interstate scheme that swindled an elderly Missouri man out of more than $120,000.

Swindlers Busted in Target Parking Lot After Stealing $120K from O'Fallon Man: Police say Ankurkumar Patel is now facing charges of felony stealing


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special

By Ryan Krull

Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special.

St. Louis Police Crash Into LGBTQ Bar, Arrest Its Owner

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Cop in Bar:PM Arrest Was Accused of Breaking Arrestee’s Bones in 2019

By Ryan Krull

This still from a video shot by bystander Matt Pfaff shows St. Louis Police on the scene at Bar:PM. The officer facing the camera has been identified as the one who gave the bar's co-owner a black eye.

Attorney: Videos Taken at Bar:PM Contradict St. Louis Police Story

By Ryan Krull

This still from a video shot by bystander Matt Pfaff shows St. Louis Police at Bar:PM after crashing an SUV into the LGBTQ bar.

Also in News

For St. Louis Families with Alzheimer’s, Holidays Can Be a Struggle

By Kathleen Lees

Andy and Mary Rachelski have shifted their holiday routines due to her Alzheimer's disease.

OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special

By Ryan Krull

Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special.

Rep. Sarah Unsicker Quits Missouri Attorney General Race

By Sarah Fenske

State Representative Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury).

After Closed-Door Meetings, Mun Choi Now Makes Nearly $1M

By Emmaline Luetkemeyer

University of Missouri-Columbia
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us