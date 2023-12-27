Mercy Hospital Receptionist Faces Charge for Stealing from Patient

click to enlarge Google Maps Mercy Hospital South in south county.

An Imperial woman who worked as a receptionist at Mercy Hospital South is facing a felony stealing charge for allegedly making unauthorized Cash App payments to herself from the account of a patient who had been deemed legally incompetent.

Karen Shelvy passed away in August of last year, and the unauthorized Cash App payments from her to Kelsi Haner occurred the previous March. At the time, Haner was a receptionist for an office at the Mercy complex, where she met the victim. Allen Dittmaier, also of Imperial, received unauthorized payments from the victim as well, though he doesn't appear to have been employed at the hospital. He is also facing a felony stealing charge. Both charges were filed Friday.

Police say that Shelvy was admitted into the hospital in March of 2022 and, after an evaluation, was declared legally incompetent, meaning that she was unable to make her own decisions.

About a week later, Shelvy seemingly gave Haner her power of attorney. Police say there were then "numerous" money transfers from Shelvey's bank account to Haner's via both Cash App and online purchases.

At one point, Shelvy's account was frozen, so Haner and Dittmaier went with Shelvy to a U.S. Bank branch in St. Louis County to try to unfreeze it. An employee called the police, and when they arrived, court documents say Shelvy told officers that Haner and Dittmaier "were stealing from her and that she wanted her money back."

Haner told police that payments were for "helping" Shelvy, though did not specify what exactly that help was. Police say Haner admitted to setting up the Cash App, initiating the transfers and also making online purchases from Shelvy's account.

Police say that Dittmaier admitted to receiving payments from Shelvy's account, too.

In total, police say that around $2,500 was stolen from Shelvy.

A summons has been issued for both Haner and Dittmaier to appear in court next month.