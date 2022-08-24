Metro East Pizza Hut Employee Quits by Robbing Store

click to enlarge
Pizza Hut in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.
No one out-pizzas the hut, though a former Pizza Hut employee in the Metro East is certainly giving it a try.
During the evening shift on Sunday, an employee of the Pizza Hut in Cahokia Heights stole all the money from the restaurant's registers and safe before walking off the job.
Cahokia Heights Police Department Detective Sergeant Chris McGinnis tells the RFT
that police are not releasing the name of the now-former employee but that they know her identity and are searching for her.
McGinnis says the alleged theft was captured on surveillance video.
The employee's manager made the initial call to police reporting the theft.
McGinnis says that based on that video he can't know for sure if the pilfering of the Pizza Hut was a spur-of-the-moment crime of opportunity or if it was planned out in advance.
The Pizza Hut is on Camp Jackson Road next to a Boost Mobile.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.