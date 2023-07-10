Metrolink Camera Catches Lead up to Teen's Murder

click to enlarge St. Louis County Jail Kenneth Hall booking photo

A Florrisant man has been charged with murder based in part up Metrolink security footage that police say shows the lead-up to and the aftermath of the killing.St. Louis County prosecutors charged Kenneth Hall, 29, today with one count of murder and another count of robbery stemming from an incident that occurred on Friday.A probable cause statement from the Manchester Police Department says that on that day, Hall was on the Metrolink in the same car as his eventual victim, a 19-year-old whose name has not been made public.Police say the footage shows the victim talking to two women who were on the train in the same group as Hall. Hall is also seen "making a plan and point[ing] at the victim."Hall and others exited the train at the same stop at the 19-year-old. Police say the teen was shot and killed near the station and a gun as well as a cellphone belonging to him were taken by his assailants, as evidenced by the victim being found with his pockets turned inside out.Police say that Hall got back on the Metrolink after the shooting and can be seen on security footage holding the weapon stolen from the teenager.Hall is currently detained in the St. Louis County Jail. He is also on probation for a September 2022 domestic assault conviction.