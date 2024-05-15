Mexican National Threatened Man Helping His Family Seek Asylum, Police Say

A warrant was issued yesterday for the arrest of Arnoldo Galvez, a man living in St. Louis originally from Mexico, who allegedly threatened to kill a man helping members of Galvez's own family seek asylum in the United States.

According to a St. Charles County Police probable cause statement, Galvez went so far as to threaten to burn down the house of the individual helping Galvez's wife and other family members obtain asylum. He is now facing a felony harassment charge in St. Charles County.

Police were initially contacted by the unidentified victim in the case on May 1 at a hotel in O'Fallon. The unidentified victim explained to police he was "unsure" why Galvez was mad about him aiding Galvez's family in their efforts to seek asylum.

He also explained that the reason the family sought asylum in the first place was because Galvez had killed a man in Mexico, and the family of the man Galvez killed was seeking retribution.

After police met with the man at the O'Fallon hotel, they went back to his residence to meet with other family members of Galvez, who only arrived in this county within the past few weeks.

Police also viewed a video, taken on May 1, that shows Galvez yelling at his wife and the man helping with the family's efforts to gain asylum. In that video, Galvez issues the threat for which he's now charged. According to the probable cause statement, Galvez has made other threats against the man helping his family over the phone.

Galvez was not in custody as of last night, though he has been ordered to come to the St. Charles County Jail for fingerprinting. The police report notes that Galvez has a fake driver's license from the Mexican state of Guanajuato with a different name on it.