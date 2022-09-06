Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Mexican Smuggler Begs St. Louis Court for Reprieve from Deportation

Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez's family tells court he has sick family members to care for

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Monica Obradovic
Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

A trip to Ohio stopped short on August 24 when authorities in St. Peters stopped a man transporting undocumented immigrants in his van on Interstate 70.

Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez was headed east on I-70 in a Toyota Sienna when St. Peters Police stopped his vehicle and found 11 undocumented immigrants inside, including Ibarra-Hernandez.

Prosecutors have accused Ibarra-Hernandez of taking money to take the illegal immigrants from Phoenix to job sites across the country.

Several of the passengers told police they did not know where they were being taken, according to a federal affidavit. All said they were traveling to work in construction but couldn’t provide an exact destination. Law enforcement found handwritten lists in Ibarra-Hernandez’s vehicle indicating he had transported illegal immigrants before. He's been charged with one count of illegal reentry of an alien and 10 counts of transporting illegal aliens.

According to court documents, Ibarra-Hernandez has an extensive criminal history in Texas and Indiana that dates back to 2004 for crimes ranging from misdemeanor possession of marijuana, probation revocation, burglary and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He has an outstanding felony warrant in Indiana for failing to show at a hearing related to felony possession of cocaine and driving without a license.

Ibarra-Hernandez was deported from the U.S. in 2006 after entering the country illegally in 2004.

With this history in mind, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Tihen wrote in a motion for pre-trial detention that Ibarra-Hernandez should be detained.

However, Ibarra-Hernadez’s relatives wrote letters to the court, begging a judge to allow their relative to stay in the U.S.

His older brother, Jose, claimed Ibarra-Hernandez had lived in the U.S. since he was around 4 years old. Their whole family has lived here since the 1970s, he wrote, and they have no family in Mexico.

“Even though I am a citizen of the United States, I wasn’t able to help my brother fix his status,” Jose said. “There hasn’t been any laws that can help my brother. When the Dreamers law came into effect, he was already too old to qualify.”

Ibarra-Hernandez’s sister, Rose, said her brother lives with her, his wife, two sons and their sick mother. Rose wrote that it would be very hard for her to take care of their mother alone. Their mother has Lou Gehrig’s disease and cannot control her limbs.

In addition, Rose told the court that one of Ibarra-Hernandez’s children, a three-year-old boy, is autistic.

“Not only does my brother help me with taking care of our mom but also helps us financially as well,” Rose wrote. “It would be very hard for us if he wasn’t around since he also has a three-year-old that was diagnosed with autism.”

Ibarra-Hernandez’s wife, Jaqueline, made a similar plea. She said her youngest son still cannot speak, and it’s hard for her to take care of him without her husband. She has an 18-year-old son from a different marriage, who Jaqueline said Ibarra-Hernandez has raised like his own.

“We need the support of Francisco to help our kids and stay together as a family,” she wrote.

Ibarra-Hernandez’s boss, Antonio Alvarez. verified to the court that Ibarra-Hernandez works 40 hours per week as a “general laborer” at his company in Dallas, Texas. He’s “always on time and is polite, respectful and very responsible,” Alvarez wrote.

At the time of his detainment, officers of the St. Peters Police Department stopped Ibarra-Hernandez’s vehicle because it failed to stay in a single lane.

Once an officer approached the vehicle, Ibarra-Hernandez immediately began to speak to an officer in English from the passenger seat. He explained that the vehicle’s current driver was only at the wheel because Ibarra-Hernandez felt tired.

According to court documents, Ibarra-Hernandez told a Homeland Security agent that if they deported him, he would come back with “30 others.” The agent took him into custody and found he had past immigration and criminal history.

Ibarra-Hernandez allowed his vehicle’s other passengers to “depart the scene in his vehicle after calling his brother,” according to an affidavit.

“I realize that my brother has not made the best choices in his life 一 he has made mistakes [as] all of us have, but I believe he deserves a chance to stick around for his family and my mother,” Ibarra-Hernandez’s brother Jose wrote in his statement to the court.

Ibarra-Hernandez has an arraignment and detention hearing on Thursday.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area

By Benjamin Simon

The new Brenwood Park will have a playground and net-climber.

Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower

By Ray Hartmann

In the foreground, the undeniably historic Southwestern Bell Building, built in 1926 with 17 individual roofs. Behind it, the less historic AT&T Tower, built in the 1980s.

St. Louis' 'Samurai Killer' Found Not Guilty Due to Mental Illness

By Rosalind Early

Seth Herter with his mother, Margie; Seth Herter's booking photo.

Sweetie Pie's Murder-for-Hire Suspect Blames Arrest on Corrupt Cops

By Ryan Krull

James Timothy Norman's trial is set to start next week.

Also in News

Eric Schmitt Takes Aim at Journalists in Open Records Request

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt is filing records requests left and right.

Hartmann: New 'Book Ban' Is Legislative Porn for Missouri

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri legislature's new law might seem to ban books, but it is actually a lot of sound and fury.

Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri

Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

By Benjamin Simon

The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us