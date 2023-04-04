Michael Browning Wins Ward 9 in a Landslide

click to enlarge
RYAN KRULL
Michael Browning will represent the new Ward 9 on the Board of Aldermen.
Michael Browning has beaten Tina Pihl to become the alderman for St. Louis' 9th ward, an area the includes a portion of the Central West End and Forest Park Southeast, as well as the Cortex Innovation District.
Preliminary results show Browning leading with 63 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of the city reporting.
This is Browning's first time seeking elected office. He works as a grant writer for Washington University and was once the outreach director for the St. Louis Young Democrats. He took flack in January when he suggested that police should not be armed when conducting traffic stops, however in the March primary he won by a wide margin, with almost half of all voters casting a ballot for him in the three-way race.
In that primary, Pihl eked by fellow incumbent Mike Gras by 12 votes.
Pihl, who holds a degree from Yale as well as a Master's in Urban Planning from MIT, has been an alderwoman since 2021.
Critics of Pihl said that she was difficult to work with on development projects in her 17th Ward, though Pihl argued that she wanted development to be smart and that other community stakeholders shouldn't bend over backwards for developers.
Ray Hartmann reported in his inaugural Substack column
that the business and civic organization Greater St. Louis Inc. donated $5,200 to Browning. The donations were motivated, Hartmann hypothesized, on the belief Browning would be easier for developers to work with.
At Pihl's watch party, she was critical of the big money supporting Browning's campaign. She estimated that between in-kind donations and money spent on direct mailers, he must have gotten $20,000 to $30,000 form moneyed interests, developers in particular.
"Who is your allegiance to?" Pihl wondered aloud, "with all that money?"
Over at Browning's watch party, the atmosphere was ebullient. The event was also a watch party for Alisha Sonnier, who defeated J.P. Mitchom in Ward 7; Helen Petty, who lost to Joseph Vollmer in Ward 5; and Brett Narayan who won against Joe Vaccaro in Ward 4.
In his speech, Browning said, "This is proof that hard work can change our city." He also added that he doesn't "want to see this state fall into further darkness. We have a chance to make St. Louis a city that cares about its people. It's only the beginning ... we have work to do. So let's get started."
