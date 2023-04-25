CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

MidAmerica Airport Wants To Get You in This $150K Jet Refueler Today

Don't let practicality stop you from bidding on this new set of wheels

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 7:46 am

click to enlarge This set of wheels could be yours.
Screengrab from Municibid
This set of wheels could be yours.

Do you have 10,000 gallons of jet fuel that you can't for the life of you figure out how to get into your jet? Well that tiny airport in Belleville with the cheap flights to Florida has an incredibly expensive solution to your very specific problem.

MidAmerica Airport, which is owned by St. Clair County, is auctioning off a 10,000-gallon jet refueler to the public.

According to the auction post, this vehicle would be "perfect for aviation enthusiasts, another airport, or a company that needs to transport large quantities of fuel on a regular basis."

But fact that we got a press release about it likely speaks to the county's difficulties finding an aviation enthusiast, airport or other company to buy this refueler.

Sure enough, the auction has been open for almost three weeks and has yet to receive a single bid, which by the way start at $150,000.

The lack of interest thus far is a shame because this is clearly a real get. Originally built in 1989 and refurbished in 2020, the refueler is capable of dispensing fuel—or any other liquid, we assume — at 600 gallons per minute.

However, though the post makes no mention of the refeuler's size, we have to assume it would be a pain to parallel park and that despite its ability to carry great quantities of fuel, the gas milage likely leaves much to be desired.

Also, if you are interested, make sure that you go to kick the tires on this thing, and you bring with you someone who really knows aviation refuelers, as the auction post makes clear that the airport and St. Clair County are selling "as is."

For more info, head over to Municibid, an auction site for municipal governments. If  a 10,000 gallon jet refueler from the Metro East isn't the ride you're looking for, perhaps North Canton, Ohio, can entice you with this 15 year-old ambulance. Or maybe a fire truck (with ladder) from Oakland, New Jersey, is more your speed.

