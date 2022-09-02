Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Midwestern Students' Education Suffered Most, Says New Report

The pandemic has disproportionately impacted 9-year-old students in reading and mathematics, new study finds

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge Desks in an empty classroom.
SEMTRIO
The pandemic has impacted student achievement in the Midwest.

Midwestern students are the biggest regional losers on a new report released by the National Center for Education Statistics this week.

The study, which examined reading and mathematics scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, looked at long-term trends in assessments for nine-year-old students.  Across the U.S., students in this age group had scores that declined seven points in mathematics and five points in reading in the period from winter 2020 to the present and lower-achieving students' scores decreased more than those that were high performing.

"This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first ever score decline in mathematics," the report states.

But when the data is sliced regionally, students in the Midwest suffered the greatest losses. In reading, students in the Midwest lost seven points, and nine points in mathematics.

The study notes that 70 percent of students in the Midwest reported learning remotely during the study period and that higher achievers tended to have greater access to technology, at least some quiet when working and a teacher on hand to help. But it is also quick to note that "these results cannot be used to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between the characteristics or experiences and student achievement."

Email the author at [email protected]

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

By Benjamin Simon

The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.

Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri

Missouri Abortion Lawsuit Could Have National Consequences

By Tessa Weinberg

The city and state are locked in a lawsuit that could have national consequences, thanks to the city's request to move the case to federal court.

St. Peters Woman Accused of $200K COVID-Relief Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Also in News

Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

By Benjamin Simon

The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.

Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says

By Ryan Krull

School districts in the St. Louis area have removed books from their libraries in response to a new state law.

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

By Jaime Lees

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

VIDEO: Tonka’s Happy Ending Gets the Hollywood Treatment from Alan Cumming

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us